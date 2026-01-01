宏福苑五級火．專訪︱遺體修復師郭琸成重塑逝者面容
你的聲音不是因為軟弱才抖動，而是因為你活生生的一個人
每個歌手都懂那種一刻，就在深吸第一口氣前，心跳突然加速，舌頭變得笨重，嘴巴乾澀，腦袋的噪音蓋過了音樂。聲音終於出來了，或許穩穩的，或許微微發抖。有些人感受到的更強烈：聲音搖晃，熟悉的歌詞瞬間忘光，心臟狂跳到以為要停擺，一堆身體和情緒的感覺攪在一起，讓表演出不來味兒。很多人馬上想，「我沒準備好、不夠格、該更勇敢點」，但其實抖的往往不是技巧，而是生理反應、情感真實，以及在眾人面前赤裸裸做自己的必然。
音樂表演焦慮是甚麼？
音樂表演焦慮（MPA）不是害羞或多想，更不是無能，而是生物、記憶、呼吸、自我認同和害怕被評判的交會點。身體進入高度警戒，卻得保持開放、精準表達，尤其是歌手，樂器就是自己的身體——呼吸、喉部、舌頭、心率全得同步，沒法分開。器樂手還能躲在琴後，歌手卻完全暴露，沒邊界可藏。
社會常期待表演者特別是男人天生自信，「真男人不會抖」；女人則得優雅從容，情感有但不能失控。這些刻板印象讓焦慮變成個人失敗，但其實誰都可能中招，很多人暗想「這樣我就夠格了」，可焦慮本來就不講道理。
焦慮可能讓腦袋空白、眼神閃躲、手腳不安，還帶來心跳亂竄、呼吸卡住、出汗等生理變化。身體加速狂奔，腦子想逃，聲音卻得穩住，這悖論讓「放輕鬆」聽來不只沒用，還挺殘忍。更實在的問題是：怎麼應對，還能好好表演？
工作室的真實觀察
過去十年在亞洲教聲樂，包括香港演藝學院，看到排練無敵的歌手上台變細聲，還有外表無畏卻內心煎熬的。英國聲樂教育碩士期間的研究顯示，焦慮不跟技巧成正比，多練不一定減恐，身體訓練無法根治，但能改變影響——姿勢和專注讓內心焦慮不那麼明顯。
轉變心態的方式
別問「怎麼擺脫」，問「怎麼帶著它表演」。專注故事而非自己，給觀眾情感；用擴張姿勢當容器，讓焦慮少露痕迹；設小目標如準確第一句、第一個母音；模擬真實狀態排練，讓聲音習慣腎上腺素。這不治本，但讓你功能正常地上台。腎上腺素不是敵人，是讓現場獨一無二的燃料，問題在你怎麼跟它相處。
聲音抖時，記住：你沒壞掉，不孤單，這是人性證明，你活在關鍵時刻裡。
---
When the Heart Makes the Voice Shake: What We Get Wrong About Performance Anxiety
Your voice doesn’t tremble because you are weak. It trembles because you are human.
There is a moment every singer knows.
A second before the first breath: the heartbeat jumps, the tongue feels thicker, the mouth drier, the mind suddenly louder than the music. And then the sound comes out. Maybe steady. Maybe trembling.
For some, this moment is more intense than for others. Their voice shakes, they forget lyrics they know perfectly well, their heart races so fast they fear it might “stop”: a storm of sensations that can feel physical, emotional, or both. Maybe someone faces all these sensations. Maybe only one. Either way, something is interfering with performance.
When the heart makes the voice shake, most of us assume something is wrong:
I’m not ready.
I’m not good enough.
I should be braver by now.
But often, what is shaking is not technique.
It is physiology.
It is emotion.
It is the unavoidable reality of being a body in front of other bodies.
This is Music Performance Anxiety (MPA), a real condition that can be described, assessed, and studied. The good news? Research is growing, and so are the strategies to manage it.
------------------------------------------------------------
What Music Performance Anxiety actually is
Music Performance Anxiety is where biology, memory, breath, identity, and fear of judgment intersect.
It is not “shyness”. It is not simply “overthinking”. And it is definitely not incompetence.
At its core, MPA is the body entering a high-alert state while the performer is expected to remain open, expressive, and precise.
For singers this is even more intense, because the instrument is not external. The instrument is the body.
Breath, larynx, tongue coordination, heart rate: everything performs at once.
There is no real border between singer and sound.
Instrumentalists can sometimes hide behind their instrument. Singers never can.
------------------------------------------------------------
A toxic idea we need to let go
There is a cultural expectation that performers, especially men, should be “naturally confident”.
Toxic masculinity does not always shout. Sometimes it whispers:
“Real men don’t shake.”
“If you were strong, your voice would stay still.”
Women face a different expectation: to be effortlessly composed, emotional but never overwhelmed; expressive but never unstable; powerful but never “too much”.
Both narratives are false.
And both can make performers feel like anxiety is a personal failure.
In reality, anyone can experience MPA.
And almost everyone, at some point, thinks:
“If I feel like this, it means I’m not good enough.”
But that is not how anxiety works.
------------------------------------------------------------
How it shows up
MPA can manifest cognitively (blanking, losing the thread), behaviorally (averting gaze, fidgeting), and physiologically (heart rate instability, breath issues, sweating). It creates a paradox:
• The body accelerates
• The mind tries to slow down or escape
• The voice is asked to stay steady, and sometimes it simply cannot
The nervous system signals danger, while the stage demands emotional availability.
This is why “just relax” is not just unhelpful; it can feel cruel.
A more useful question is:
How can I cope with this and still perform?
------------------------------------------------------------
What I have seen in the studio
Over the last decade teaching voice across Asia, including at the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts (HKAPA), I have met singers who sounded unstoppable in rehearsal, and then fell to a whisper in performance.
And perhaps even more revealing, I have met performers who looked fearless on stage, and later confessed that they were “dying inside” the entire time.
While studying in the Master of Arts in Voice Pedagogy (UWTSD, UK), I conducted a study on MPA in singers of different genres. It was a mind-opening project that helped me clarify some key points and dismantle several misconceptions:
• Anxiety did not always match skill level
• More training did not always reduce fear
• The body sometimes managed anxiety better than the mind
• Physical training (acting, movement, posture) did not “cure” MPA, but it often changed its impact on stage
Even when the internal storm was intense, posture and focus strategies helped some performers look and sound more grounded.
That matters, because MPA is not only felt. It is seen and heard.
And while not everyone can “cure” it, many can learn to work with it, or at least make it less visible.
------------------------------------------------------------
The biggest misunderstanding
When their voice trembles, many singers think:
“I didn’t prepare enough.”
“I shouldn’t be here.”
“Everyone will notice.”
“It’s only me.”
All four are often wrong.
Preparation cannot erase adrenaline.
And adrenaline is not the enemy; it is fuel.
It is the electricity that makes live music unrepeatable.
The problem is not the adrenaline.
It is the relationship with it.
------------------------------------------------------------
A more compassionate way to understand the shake
Instead of asking:
“How do I get rid of this?”
Try:
“How do I perform with this?”
Some starting points:
Serve the story, not the self
Performing is a mission. The mission to tell a story and give emotions to the audience.
Do not perform yourself. Perform the message.
Shift the focus from how you feel to what you want the audience to feel.
Posture as a container
Research has identified low power (contractive) and high power (expansive) postures, and shows they can influence emotional state and how visible symptoms appear.
Posture will not erase MPA, but it can change how visible it is. Sometimes the anxiety stays, but the audience sees less of it.
Use expansive posture: open your body, take space. Not to fake confidence, but to give the nervous system a new reference.
Give yourself something to do: micro-goals
Not “sing this perfectly”.
Not “everyone will see that I am a failure.”
But: “Place the first phrase. Paint the first vowel. Breathe on time.”
Focus on what you need to do, not on how you feel.
Rehearse the state, not just the song
Rehearse the conditions: lights, shoes, space, recording.
Let the voice learn what adrenaline feels like.
None of this fixes MPA.
But it can make you functional in its presence.
------------------------------------------------------------
If your voice shakes, here is what you need to know
You are not broken.
You are not alone.
Your voice is not betraying you: it is reporting your humanity, which is the most precious gift for a performer.
The heart and the voice are connected.
Not metaphorically. Physically.
When the heart makes the voice shake, it is not always a sign to stop.
Sometimes, it is proof that you are alive in the moment that matters.
------------------------------------------------------------
Acknowledgments
My understanding of MPA has been profoundly shaped by the work of Dr. David Juncos and Debbie Winter, whose research, teaching, and generosity have guided me more than they know.
About the author
Adjunct Professor in Performing Arts Medicine (Università Niccolò Cusano) and EMCI–TPSD (Estill Mentor & Course Instructor, Testing Privileges and Service Distinction), Francesco works at the intersection of vocal science, pedagogy, and performance psychology. He has trained performers from Tokyo to New York, coached artists from Broadway to K-pop, and teaches Estill Voice Training in seven languages. Appointed by Estill Voice International as the Chairman of the 2027 Estill World Voice Symposium in Hong Kong, the first to be hosted in Asia, he is shaping a new chapter in global voice education.
其他人也在看
「御用丫鬟」陳思齊自嘲係大齡剩女 求姻緣公開擇偶條件惹熱議
陳思齊2020年參加香港小姐競選入行，加入TVB後參演多套古裝劇，由於多被安排扮演丫鬟及婢女角色，因而成為「御用丫鬟」。2013年，陳思齊約滿TVB離巢，於近年表示自己有年齡焦慮，直言年紀漸大，再冇角色適合自己，決定離開娛樂圈，轉型成音樂治療及香薰按摩師，又擺攤賣雞腳，加入前TVB小生蔡淇俊直播團隊。感情狀況方面，陳思齊感情生活一直空白，曾自嘲係擺到過晒期嘅大齡剩女，又坦言自己想嫁個有錢人，而且越有錢越好。近日，陳思齊於社交平台分享北上拜神求姻緣嘅影片，以及公開擇偶條件；不過，其擇偶條件惹唔少網民熱議。Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 11 小時前
爆一爆｜恒生私有化函件露家醜 滙豐手起刀落執爛攤（Louise）
正所謂風水佬呃你十年八年，2015年滙豐（0005.HK）股價頹咗好幾年冇起色，卒之在中環總行「棟」支「風水米」鎮住，經歷十年光景，滙豐股價今年瞓醒了，足足升咗60%，股民皆大歡喜。在商業房地產（CRE）貸款瀨到一褲都係的恒生（0011Hk），股東亦有運行透過私有化套現甩身。Yahoo財經專欄 ・ 5 小時前
李日朗與家人相繼罹癌 獨自入院感孤立無援：獨自硬扛的時候，有多難
現年43歲嘅李日朗（Don），喺2003年以歌手身份出道，並因拍攝TVB青春偶像劇《當四葉草碰上劍尖時》令人關注，及後與蔣雅文（Mandy）以情侶檔形式發展，不過發展平平。2010年與唱片公司完約後，選擇北上內地發展。近年佢淡出娛樂圈，任職國際塑顏術教師，擁有自己嘅店舖，親自為顧客進行小顏術之外，亦有收徒弟。較早前佢拍片正式宣布退出娛樂圈，依然活躍於社交平台嘅佢，不時拍片與網民互動。Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 1 天前
內地熱議「7大港女特徵」直言一眼認出誰是港女：不愛化妝、大多有紋眉、膚色偏黑？
不知道大家平常走在街上能否輕易分出誰是本地人，誰是遊客呢？而內地女生似乎自有一套方法，她們總結出「港女7大特徵」，並直指只要靠這7大特徵就能輕易認出眼前之人是否香港女生，即看看以下特徵是否完全與你的特徵符合呢？Yahoo Style HK ・ 1 天前
袁嘉敏暴乳真空襲內地騷 自爆遇超噁心經歷
【on.cc東網專訊】性感女星袁嘉敏於2023年年底她移居英國展開新生活，財來自有方的她更經常外遊歎世界，不時拍片分享日常生活。不過去年（2025年）2月，她宣布回流香港，結束短短一年半的移英生活。回流後生活艱難，她近日更不斷返內地接夜場騷，又要靠在付費平台賣相東方日報 OrientalDaily ・ 8 小時前
《尋秦記》除夕上映首日票房破千萬 開近千五場破紀錄
電影《尋秦記》於12月31日正式上映，連同午夜場在內，首日港澳合共開出1,481場次，成為香港電影史上開畫首日場次最多的作品。票房方面，影片港澳首日開畫票房錄得$11,299,366，是香港電影史上首日最高開畫票房冠軍，比起第二位高出超過三百萬。Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 6 小時前
上水生果店遇口罩賊 錢兜藏「機關」保不失(有片)
上水龍琛路一間生果店險遭賊人光顧，一名戴口罩男子趁店員不在，企圖偷去掛在店舖近門口處錢兜內的鈔票。幸店主早設「機關」用夾子夾住鈔票，再用繩繫住夾子與錢兜，令賊人無功而返。am730 ・ 1 天前
李龍基落淚親證分手「爺孫戀」玩完 認係第三者但不感到抱歉：我乜都明白啦
75歲李龍基正式向傳媒透露已經分手，與39歲王青霞（Chris）的「爺孫戀」玩完，更邊講邊哭，又直認自己是第三者。Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 1 天前
宣萱《尋秦記》宣傳穿搭意外地似「群姐」？橙綠拼上衣原來是「這品牌」，宋慧喬也穿過
《尋秦記》電影版要上映了，一眾演員都為電影造勢宣傳。日前宣萱就穿起了一件橙綠拼的服裝做宣傳，卻在Threads上引起熱話，指服裝「似曾相識」，有點像《愛回家》裡的群姐，隨即引起脆友們的討論。Yahoo Style HK ・ 1 天前
周街貼「JACE憑咩開紅館」！陳凱詠被質疑谷飛 斗膽問蔡依林借蛇
【on.cc東網專訊】歌手陳凱詠（JACE）於2023年約滿環球後，成為獨立歌手，而她將於今年2月18、19日在紅館處女開唱，門票原定於去年11月28日公開發售，因應大埔宏福苑火災，延至上月19日開售。門票開售近兩星期，有網民指陳凱詠演唱會門票滯銷，雖未知是否與東方日報 OrientalDaily ・ 7 小時前
安德尊同宋芝齡受訪又打情罵俏 披露關係之餘女方爆大王「冇俾家用」
TVB午間節目《流行都市》嘅王牌主持安德尊(大王）同宋芝齡近年變成CP，早前由加拿大回港、同大王私底下相當友好嘅林嘉華接受TVB娛樂新聞台訪問時，林嘉華毫不客氣逼供安德尊戀情，搞到安德尊一路繞實嘉華哥，大王更都對佢鬆口仲一臉靦腆，結果嘉華哥一句「佢（大王）自己承認咗喇！」令外界以為安德尊同宋芝齡官宣戀情。但係早前有周刊影到安德尊同「熟版高ling」現身仲有講有笑，究竟大王有幾多「妃嬪」呢？Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 1 天前
中港車荃灣過路處「U-turn」 無視綠燈過路行人 53歲內地司機涉危駕遭票控｜Yahoo
【Yahoo 新聞報道】近日網上流傳影片，一輛掛有中港車牌的七人車平安夜（24日）疑先後在薄扶林道、荃灣楊屋道行人過路處違例「U-turn」 。其中在荃灣楊屋道時無視綠燈過路行人強行掉頭，有途人不滿拍打其車身。Yahoo新聞 ・ 1 天前
天文台發出寒冷天氣警告 明早市區低見 12 度 創 1999 年以來最遲首發紀錄︱Yahoo
【Yahoo新聞報道】香港天文台今日（1 日）於下午 4 時 20 分 發出寒冷天氣警告，預測本港未來一兩日早上天氣寒冷。天文台表示，一股位於廣東北部的冷鋒正逐漸向南移動，預料今晚橫過廣東沿岸，隨後冬季季候風影響該區，氣溫將顯著下降。Yahoo新聞 ・ 3 小時前
「旅行神鞋」好著波鞋推薦大賽Threads熱討：Onitsuka Tiger、Hoka、Nike哪對實力派鞋子上榜？
Threads 脆友舉辦「旅行神鞋」大賽，這四款超好著波鞋日行兩萬步也不累！每次去旅行也如「萬里長征」，一對好著的波鞋就是最佳神隊友，網友評選 Onisuka Tiger、Asics、Nike 的人氣波鞋性價比好又好著，一起來看看是哪幾款實力派波鞋吧！Yahoo Style HK ・ 11 小時前
譚詠麟32歲兒子譚曉風成科技界人才 開發加密貨幣 任高級軟件工程師年薪逾百萬
75歲的「樂壇校長」譚詠麟（Alan），與紅顏知己朱詠婷（Wendy）所生的獨子譚曉風（Howard）如今年約32歲，遺傳了爸爸顏值及運動和音樂天賦，自小已是文武全才，在2010年香港會考成為「十優狀元」後即到海外升學，先在英國牛津大學工程科學系取得碩士學位，再到美國普林斯頓大學深造，是星二代之中的無敵學霸。Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 1 天前
英國強制中資半導體企業建廣資產出售FTDI逾八成股權 知情人士：預計損失重大
中國半導體海外投資遭遇新一輪打擊。繼荷蘭安世半導體事件後，英國政府以國家安全為由，強制要求中國投資機構建廣資產出售其所持有的全球 USB 橋接晶片龍頭 FTDI(飛特帝亞)80.2% 股權，這場歷時三年的跨國併購以「強制剝離」告終，凸顯地緣政治對科技產業的深度干預。 2021鉅亨網 ・ 1 天前
喬治克隆尼入籍法國 川普狠酸：當地治安慘不忍睹
（法新社華盛頓31日電） 針對好萊塢巨星喬治克隆尼（George Clooney）取得法國國籍，美國總統川普今天表示，他很歡迎巴黎接收這位影星，同時他也藉機對法國大肆抨擊。可惜法國因為對移民問題處理得慘不忍睹，正面臨重大的犯罪問題。」法新社 ・ 8 小時前
元旦凌晨觀塘海濱爆衝突 少女遭掌摑飛腳 圍觀者起哄拍片︱Yahoo
【Yahoo新聞報道】元旦凌晨，觀塘海濱花園發生一宗涉及多名年輕人的暴力事件，多段現場影片在社交平台瘋傳，顯示現場有大批人士圍觀起哄，一名身穿白色一字肩針織毛衣及短裙的少女，與另一名同樣穿短裙、孭手袋的少女發生激烈肢體衝突，期間有人不但未有勸止，更疑似推人及遞上口罩。Yahoo新聞 ・ 5 小時前
《愛·回家》Laptop孟希璘與女友經營水晶店 爆高TVB最多20倍
於TVB劇集《愛·回家之開心速遞》飾演接龍集團IT部員工Laptop嘅孟希璘與前TVB藝員李寶珊於2020年公開戀人關係，早年更孖住開水晶店。近日，蔡潔帶同愛貓「豬仔」到孟希璘與女友經營嘅水晶店，孟希璘自爆收入比TVB人工高出最多20倍。Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 11 小時前
屯門掃管笏夫妻爭執打架 妻子倒斃單位
【Now新聞台】屯門掃管笏發生命案，一對夫婦爭執打架，妻子其後昏迷死亡。 現場是屯門掃管笏管翠路一號星堤一個單位。下午四時許，警方接獲一名男子報案，指與妻子爭執打架，其後發現妻子昏迷在房間，救護員到場證實她明顯死亡。警方正調查事件。#要聞now.com 新聞 ・ 23 小時前