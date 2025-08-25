8Wonder: Moments of Wonder: Where Music Pens the Spirit of a Flourishing Vietnam, and the Will to Soar

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 August 2025 - On the evening of August 23, the National Exhibition Fair Center (Hanoi) was transformed into a pulsating heart of sound and light. More than 50,000 people were swept away by the "8Wonder: Moments of Wonder 2025" music festival, a spectacular event organized by the Vingroup as part of the official celebrations for the 80th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day.





Photo1



An Unforgettable Night of Unity and Emotion



"8Wonder demonstrates Vingroup's serious investment in making Vietnam a cultural destination for the region," said Dinh Tuan Dat, a performing arts expert who has followed the festival since its inception in 2023. "I particularly loved the duet between Tlinh and J Balvin. It's a truly memorable moment, a Vietnamese artist collaborating with an international star on stage. It feels like the first step for Vietnam's entertainment industry onto the global stage."



From the moment the lights flashed on and the first deep bass notes reverberated through the air, the vast venue became an "emotional universe." Multi-layered LED screens and laser beams cut across the night sky, creating a breathtaking visual spectacle. The music was a full-body experience, with every bass drop felt as much as heard. S(TRONG) Trong Hieu kicked off the night with his powerful vocals on the song Kho bau (Treasure), opening the floodgates of emotion.



The night was peppered with performances that resonated deeply with the national celebratory mood. A highlight was Hoa Minzy's rendition of Bac Bling, where she was joined on stage by over 200 schoolchildren dressed in the red and gold of the Vietnamese flag. The crowd chanted her name, a testament to the powerful connection the Bac Ninh native forged with the audience.



The energy soared when singer Soobin appeared in a stylized ao dai, a traditional Vietnamese tunic. He began with his song Nguoi Viet (The Vietnamese), standing amidst a sea of light from thousands of cell phones. "Are you proud to be Vietnamese?" he asked the crowd. The resounding, thunderous cheer was a declaration, a moment when music transcended the stage to become a collective proclamation of national identity.



According to performing arts expert Dinh Tuan Dat, Vingroup's organizers masterfully wove a subtle message into Soobin's performance. "The notes from the dan bau [a traditional Vietnamese monochord] he played on the 8Wonder stage brought the audience back to their roots," Dat observed. "Then the modern piano and beat brought them back to the present, a powerful metaphor for Vietnamese culture reaching the global stage."



The atmosphere shifted dramatically when DPR IAN took the stage, his hypnotic voice and captivating presence electrifying the crowd. During hits like Don't Go Insane and Limbo, the energy peaked when he stepped into the crowd, accepted a conical hat (non la), and wore it while playing his bass guitar.



The climax arrived with the explosive collaboration between Tlinh and J Balvin. The stage was a kaleidoscope of color, a "Latin carnival," as Tlinh's energetic rap blended seamlessly with the Latin music icon's vibrant beats. The audience danced, cheered, and waved Vietnamese flags. It was a fiery performance, but for industry watchers, it was a historic moment: a Vietnamese artist standing shoulder-to-shoulder with a global superstar, not as a background act but as an equal. In that instant, the dream of "Made in Vietnam - Heard Worldwide" no longer seemed distant, but a tangible reality on the 8Wonder stage.





Photo2





A Strategic Vision for Vietnam's Cultural Future



Looking back at the entire event, it's clear that 8Wonder was not just a concert but a strategic cultural statement. Every detail, from the choice of artists and musical concepts to the international collaborations, reflected a long-term vision: to bring Vietnamese culture to the world using the universal language of music and art.



When Hoa Minzy performed Bac Bling with schoolchildren in the national colors, and when Tlinh and J Balvin waved the Vietnamese flag, they transformed traditional elements into modern art that resonated with both young audiences and the international community.



"Each performance at 8Wonder was a cultural slice," said Dinh Tuan Dat. "It both honored national values and paved the way for international integration."



As an event celebrating the 80th National Day, 8Wonder had an even deeper significance. The stage at the National Exhibition Fair Center became a space where Vietnamese and international artists could collaborate, sing, and create together.



Dr. Bui Quoc Viet, a former member of the Independent Advisory Council of the Vietnam Tourism Association, noted that "8Wonder created a two-way street, bringing the world to Vietnam and Vietnam to the world." He added that the festival solidified "Vietnam's position as a leading destination for festivals and entertainment in the region."



Dr. Viet concluded that for Vingroup, 8Wonder was more than just a demonstration of its ability to organize a major international event. It was about the company's commitment to supporting the nation's development, choosing to contribute to cultural growth. By creating an international stage for Vietnamese artists, the company helped build cultural value, foster a sense of national pride, and fuel the ambition for Vietnam to reach beyond its borders.



The festival ended with a brilliant fireworks display, a joyous crescendo to the National Day celebration. Beyond the lights and the music, 8Wonder: Moments of Wonder 2025 became a new symbol, a symbol of pride, of integration, and, above all, of a strong, ambitious Vietnam moving forward with the world.





Hashtag: #8Wonder #MomentsofWonder2025



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



新聞稿由客戶提供

