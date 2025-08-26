天文台料低壓區本週中入南海
Asian Agri Signs Agreement to Supply Renewable Energy to PLN in North Sumatra
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 August 2025 - Asian Agri, through its business unit PT Indo Sepadan Jaya (PT ISJ), has signed a Commercial Operation Date (COD) agreement with PT PLN (Persero) North Sumatra Distribution Unit (PT PLN North Sumatra) to begin supplying electricity from its biogas power plant (PLTBg) to PLN's distribution network in North Sumatra.
The signing took place at Asian Agri's headquarters in Uniland, Medan, North Sumatra. The agreement was signed by PT ISJ Authorised Representative Sulaiman Halim and PT PLN North Sumatra General Manager Ahmad Syauki, and was witnessed by senior management from both companies.
In his remarks, Asian Agri Managing Director Sumith Fernando said the collaboration between Asian Agri, a member of the Royal Golden Eagle (RGE) group of companies founded by Sukanto Tanoto, and PT PLN North Sumatra is testament that partnerships between the private sector and public service providers can not only deliver clean-energy solutions but also create a broad impact on communities. "Through this facility, we are not only converting waste into electricity, but are also supporting energy resilience and local decarbonisation efforts," he said.
The PLTBg facility at PT ISJ has a surplus of methane gas that had not been fully utilised. After technical and feasibility studies, Asian Agri allocated the excess gas to a gas‐fuelled generator to produce an additional one megawatt of electricity. That power will be supplied to PT PLN Sumatra Utara under a three-year power purchase agreement.
The clean electricity generated from this facility will be supplied to PT PLN North Sumatra's grid in the Rantau Prapat area, strengthening the distribution system and improving the reliability of power supply for surrounding communities.
General Manager of PT PLN North Sumatra, Ahmad Syauki, welcomed the initiative. He explained that the power plant is favoured by PLN, as its presence will increase the percentage of power generated from clean energy sources.
"The biogas power plant will contribute to the mix of environmentally friendly energy in North Sumatra," Syauki said. "PLN also favours this type of plant because it can be controlled to enter the system according to demand."
Syauki said he hopes that, after signing of the agreement, more power plants with clean-energy mixes will come online, in line with the master plan outlined in the 2025-2034 RUPTL.
This partnership underscores Asian Agri's commitment to sustainability through its AA2030 vision, particularly the Climate Positive pillar. The company aims to optimise methane-capture technology across all palm-oil mills to curb greenhouse-gas emissions and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.
Through the use of appropriate technology and cross-sector collaboration, Asian Agri continues to strengthen its commitment to driving the transformation of the palm oil industry toward a more responsible, low-carbon future.
Hashtag: #RGE #AsianAgri #Indonesia #sustainability #RenewableEnergy #Decarbonisation
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Asian Agri
Founded in 1979, Asian Agri is one of Indonesia's foremost companies in crude palm oil production, managing over 100,000 hectares of oil palm plantations and employing over 20,000 people.
As a pioneer of the Indonesian Government's Smallholder Transmigration Core Plantation Programme (PIR-Trans), Asian Agri has partnered with 30,000 scheme smallholders in Riau and Jambi, who collectively manage 60,000 hectares of oil palm plantations. The company also fosters partnerships with independent smallholders to enhance their welfare and drive socio-economic growth.
Committed to sustainable practices, Asian Agri upholds a zero-burning policy and implements plantation best management practices to help smallholders boost productivity, increase crop yields, and improve supply chain traceability while supporting their journey towards certification. Asian Agri's mills leveraged advanced technology and self-generated green energy to minimise greenhouse gas emissions.
Asian Agri's plantations, as along with their scheme smallholder plantations, are full Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) and International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) certified, underscoring the company's commitment to responsible and sustainable palm oil production.
Please visit Asian Agri's
for more information.
新聞稿由客戶提供
其他人也在看
綠在區區｜「綠在區區」18區回收點一覽 回收可免費換米/糧油雜貨、兌換$50超市現金券（每月更新）
源頭減廢與回收可為地球出一分力，大家平日又有回收習慣嗎？政府現時暫緩垃圾徵費，不過當大家準備清理家中垃圾時，也可將塑膠、玻璃、紙張等分類回收。近年環保署不斷擴展的「綠在區區」回收計劃，於18區均設立不同固定或流動回收點，於回收同時更可賺積分，免費換食油、香米、麵食、廁紙等糧油雜貨！近期「綠綠賞」與不同機構合作，可以綠綠賞積分兌換Carbon Wallet和「易賞錢 MoneyBack」積分，再兌換更多不同日用品！YAHOO著數 ・ 5 小時前
綠在區區｜全港218個屋邨增設智能廚餘機！一文睇地點/回收方法/儲分換日用品、換易賞錢積分（每月更新）
不少人都問到底廚餘可否回收？其實各種廚餘包括生熟食物，以至變質食品均可回收，環保署現於全港設有逾百個公共屋邨設有「智能廚餘機」，方便大家一落樓就可以收集廚餘。今次就為大家介紹廚餘機用法，及整合全港廚餘機地址詳情，支持環保之餘，大家亦可累積綠綠賞積分，換領日常用品或食品公仔麵、食鹽、廁紙等，更與「易賞錢 MoneyBack」合作，可以邊回收邊賺積分換更多日用品！YAHOO著數 ・ 1 天前
向太陳嵐主動加向華強前妻丁佩贍養費20倍 霸氣承諾「養她們一輩子」
向太陳嵐近年不時喺小紅書分享人生經歷，早前一條提及婚姻嘅片中，向太提到因為向華強前妻丁佩一個舉動，令佢決定自掏腰包代向生俾贍養費，仲加碼20倍！Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 2 小時前
UNIQLO驚喜宣佈「奧斯卡影后」Cate Blanchett成為品牌大使！網友示愛：將UNIQLO穿成了高訂的模樣
UNIQLO 邀來 Clare Waight Keller 擔任全球創意總監後，近日宣佈「奧斯卡影后」Cate Blanchett 擔任 UNIQLO 的品牌大使，同日發佈了首張形象照。網友直指「將 UNIQLO 穿成了高訂的模樣」，讓大家驚喜萬分！Yahoo Style HK ・ 1 天前
張文慈爆從小被欺凌做暑期工被下藥迷姦 傷痕纍纍仍沒放棄：將傷害說出來就似將傷口脫落
曾於1996年參加亞洲小姐入行的張文慈（Pinky）近日上汪曼玲的YouTube節目《快拍.曼鏡頭》受訪，透露曾遭亞視雪藏，又指以前走性感路線是因為缺乏安全感。Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 8 小時前
新盤開價｜柴灣海德園首批120伙折實均價17565元 創港島東新盤呎價11年新低
柴灣近20年來首個新盤開價，就是由太古地產（1972）發展的海德園。項目今日（8月26日）公布首張價單涉及12...BossMind ・ 1 小時前
中年好聲音4︳鄔友正斷腳肚痾照去海選 苦練3個月打定輸數 網友：難怪家人反對
經營海馬床褥生意嘅鄔友正，長袖善舞之餘亦都好識享受生活，工餘時間跳國標舞之外，早排仲開始練歌，因為要參加《中年好聲音4》！Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 5 小時前
住簡約公屋入息夠買新iPhone？ 升級iPhone 17有難度
行政長官李家超到牛頭角探訪簡約公屋住戶，卻引發iPhone爭議，畫面顯示公屋住戶疑似使用iPhone 16 pro max，引起網民熱議新iPhone不便宜，自言仍在用iPhone 11 因此相當羨慕。翻查簡約公屋入息上限資料，一般住戶不吃不喝一個月也買得到，用蘋果並不稀奇，不過據報iPhone17全線加價，簡約公屋住戶資源有限，實在不宜升級Yahoo財經 ・ 1 天前
Jisoo看奈良美智展覽，穿搭單品全解析：手拿全新Lady Dior手袋，「綠色四葉草」設計細節超搶鏡
BLACKPINK 成員 Jisoo 日前去欣賞日本藝術家奈良美智的展覽，全身穿搭立刻成為焦點，特別是她手上那款全新的 Lady Dior 手袋，包身獨特的「綠色四葉草」設計，格外搶鏡！Yahoo Style HK ・ 8 小時前
泡泡瑪特新IP星星人被炒至逾1,450元 人民幣
內媒報道，泡泡瑪特(9992.HK)近日線上首發多款新品，包括2024年新簽約IP、正在冒起的Twinkle Twinkle(星星人)的新款毛絨掛件盲盒「星星人好夢氣象局系列」。AASTOCKS ・ 23 小時前
「萬能key」童星楊凱博變靚仔小鮮肉 網民讚似韓國天花板級男神
昔日童星楊凱博，2013年憑保險公司廣告中一句「乜嘢叫保險」成為「萬能key」，引起改圖熱潮，深得網民喜愛。之後佢亦有參與唔少TVB劇集拍攝，例如《城寨英雄》、《乘勝狙擊》、《金宵大廈》及《降魔的》等等，曾多次飾演男主角嘅童年，去到2022年佢仲成為邵氏旗下藝員。Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 1 天前
Arc'teryx始祖鳥外套在紅什麼？高端機能外套超全入手攻略 85折起入手5大熱門型號：Beta/Atom/Alpha
Arc'teryx外套入手攻略！不論是喜愛日系機能穿搭的潮男，又或是日常返工想找一件多功能外套，Arc’teryx亦有絕佳的選擇。近年Arc’teryx積極進攻時尚界，與Louis Vuitton等品牌合作走進新世代，同時保留高品質的機能性，網購專員為大家精選不同天氣適合的外套款式，一同入坑入手第一件「始祖鳥」！Yahoo Style HK ・ 1 天前
樓市按揭｜滙豐推出新定息按揭 首三年定息或首五年定息2.73% 業界人士：毋須急決定
滙豐銀行今日推出全新定息按揭計劃，首三年定息或首五年定息2.73%，其後按息為P減1.75%（P現為5.25%...BossMind ・ 1 天前
吳岱融移居大馬過半退休生活 近況曝光外貌與湯鎮業激似樣
「新加坡第一帥哥 」吳岱融喺1987年加入TVB，憑 《 絕代雙驕 》中飾演花無缺爆紅，成為當家小生；不過佢喺90年代初因私自到ATV宣傳個人唱片專輯，而遭到TVB先雪藏後解約。喺10年前左右，佢先返TVB拍劇，越來越型嘅佢憑《巨輪II》奸角「鷲哥」高天鷲再度為人認識，佢係拍攝TVB《家族榮耀之繼承者》及Netflix劇《太陽星辰》後減產，移居大馬居住5千呎豪宅過半退休生活，真係好寫意呀！Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 1 天前
53歲吳美珩「古典美人」罕見露面！與Do姐鄭裕玲、顧紀筠、宣萱好姊妹們「六美聚首」，真實的美貌與智慧並重
近日，鄭裕玲分享合照，指在努力兩年半後，和好友們終於能齊腳見面，而她的好友們包括顧紀筠、宣萱、吳美珩、丘凱敏和劉曉彤。合照不但令人驚訝，走智慧路線的人身邊都是同頻的朋友，也驚訝這六人確是美貌與智慧並重，無論外表或腦袋，經過年月都更好看，皆因人人都有各自的保養法。Yahoo Style HK ・ 10 小時前
北都發展｜新世界元朗南補地價4.4億 每呎樓面補地價1570元 地價重返2016年前
新世界（0017.HK）與華潤置地（1109.HK）合作發展的元朗南項目第一期完成補地價4.4億元，每方呎樓面補地價約1,570元，比較9年前同區補地價還要低逾1成。項目可以提供約700個中小型單位，估計最快今年內可以動工。新世界股價今日造好，一度升至7.15元，暫時報7.07元，升9.12%。BossMind ・ 1 天前
西貢海龜餐廳無預警突結業 室外用餐區毛孩風景成絕響 西貢碼頭海濱長廊地標
西貢「海龜餐廳 Turtle By The Sea」無預警之下突然結業。你未必有幫襯過海龜餐廳，但有去過西貢的人也許都會對這間餐廳有點印象，因為海龜餐廳就在在西貢市中心巴士總站旁的海濱公園內，對面就是公眾碼頭，基本上去西貢一定會經過，可以說是西貢碼頭海濱長廊的地標之一，可惜Yahoo Food記者近日經過時，發現餐廳已經結業清空。Yahoo Food ・ 1 天前
滙豐再推定按 首5年鎖息2.73厘 借500萬期內每月供少近一成 分析稱划算
滙豐宣布推出全新定息按揭計劃，用戶可以鎖定首3年或首5年按息，年利率低至2.73厘，較現時市面的H按計劃實際按息3.5厘，月供可減少近一成。定息期結束後，按息將會自動轉為最優惠利率（P）減1.75厘，以現時滙豐P為5.25厘計，即為3.5厘。申請期至12月底止，並須於明年4月底前完成貸款提取。信報財經新聞 ・ 15 小時前
低敏面膜推介10款 轉季必備！39折起入手保濕睡眠面膜/救急用燕麥面膜（附敷面膜三大禁忌）
不知不覺快要踏入轉季時刻，雖然夏季燥熱仍在，但皮膚也有感覺到越來越容易乾燥。不少敏感肌的朋友會因換季和環境影響引起皮膚痕癢、乾燥脫皮、皮膚過敏的情況，所以轉季時的護膚程序和使用的產品更要小心挑選，首要條件是穩定肌膚狀態，敷保濕面膜能幫助乾燥的肌膚快速補水自然是首選。這次就為大家盤點10款轉季必備的低敏保濕面膜推薦，包括片狀面膜與霜狀面膜，大家可按喜好選擇，讓敏感肌飲飽水！更在文末同場加映敷面膜三大禁忌，這三件事千萬不要做，不然會白敷面膜，還有機會有反效果，大家快看詳情吧！Yahoo Style HK ・ 8 小時前
佘詩曼「七魔女」閨密團「拋夫棄子」外遊 文頌嫻連續兩年缺席惹網民猜疑
由佘詩曼、湯盈盈、文頌嫻、梁靖琪、姚樂怡、鍾麗淇、周家蔚組成的「七魔女」藝人閨密團，多年來姊妹情深，就算各有各忙，仍不時會開心聚會，互相祝賀慶生Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 2 小時前