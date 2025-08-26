拆解以巴戰爭「人為」饑荒如何造成
De Beers Group And Endiama Discover New Kimberlite Field In Angola
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 August 2025 - On 12 August 2025, De Beers Group, together with Angola's national diamond company, Endiama, announced a significant step forward in their joint exploration efforts with the discovery of kimberlite, the host rock for diamonds, in Angola.
In July 2025, the De Beers-Endiama joint venture successfully intersected kimberlite in its first drill hole into a high-priority cluster of targets, identified from the airborne surveys completed in March 2025. This breakthrough represents the discovery of the first new kimberlite field by De Beers Group in more than three decades. Over the coming months, further drilling, ground geophysical surveys, and laboratory analysis will be conducted to confirm the kimberlite type and assess its diamond potential.
This latest milestone builds on the foundation of two Mineral Investment Contracts signed between De Beers and the Government of Angola in April 2022, and a Memorandum of Understanding signed at Mining Indaba in February 2024. Together, the agreements underpin the commitment to a long-term partnership focused on responsibly unlocking Angola's vast diamond potential.
Al Cook, CEO of De Beers Group, said: "Angola is, in our view, one of the best places on the planet to look for diamonds, and this discovery reinforces our confidence. It is a powerful reminder of what can be achieved through partnership, and I commend President Lourenco and his government for all the work they have done to enhance transparency, adopt international best practices, and create a business friendly environment, all of which has enabled us to return to Angola and seek new sources of supply. We are excited about the role De Beers can play in helping the country deliver on its huge potential, both below and above the ground."
About De Beers Group
Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world's leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining, marketing and retailing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world's largest diamond producer by value, with diamond mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa.
Innovation sits at the heart of De Beers Group's strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers that span the diamond value chain, including its jewellery houses, De Beers London and Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions such as diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives Tracr and GemFair. De Beers Group also provides leading services and technology to the diamond industry in the form of education and laboratory services and a wide range of diamond sorting, detection and classification technology services. De Beers Group is committed to 'Building Forever,' a holistic and integrated approach to sustainability that underpins our efforts to create meaningful impact for the people and places where our diamonds are discovered.
Building Forever focuses on three key areas where, through collaborations and partnerships around the globe, we have an enhanced ability to drive positive impact; Livelihoods, Climate and Nature. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American plc group. For further information, visit
.
