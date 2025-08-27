天文台：若低壓區發展成熱帶氣旋將發一號波
Better Than Normal Launches Integrated AI Marketing and Coaching System for Singapore’s Service Professionals
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 August 2025 - Better Than Normal Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based brand strategy and AI marketing consultancy, is transforming how service-based professionals establish credibility, expand visibility, and generate qualified leads through a fully integrated approach combining AI automation, authority marketing, and structured execution.
Operating in a highly competitive market where financial advisors, property agents, consultants, and coaches vie for client trust, Better Than Normal addresses the critical need for scalable marketing solutions that retain a personal touch. The company's proprietary WhatsApp AI chatbot system, which is deployable in 24 hours or fully customised within 10 days, will automate client inquiries, pre-qualifies leads, and schedules appointments seamlessly. When paired with targeted content strategies and paid advertising, clients have achieved return on ad spend (ROAS) of 5-25x, with top-performing campaigns exceeding 40x.
At the core of the company's methodology is the AI-Powered Trust Funnel™, designed to convert prospects into clients through:
Authentic testimonial videos for social proof
Structured referral systems to encourage client advocacy
Authority content that addresses objections pre-sale
Strategic paid ads to attract high-quality leads
Tangible marketing assets such as books, media features, and branded communities
Better Than Normal operates on a Hybrid Coaching and Agency Model, providing both strategic guidance and execution support. Its team delivers comprehensive services including:
Lead generation advertising on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok & YouTube
Video podcast content production
AI automation marketing and workflows
Book publishing services
AI sales funnels setup
"Most are either a coaching business or a marketing agency. We're both. That hybrid gives our clients strategy and infrastructure under one roof," states Vicky Vaswani, co-founder of Better Than Normal Pte Ltd. This model caters especially to time-constrained professionals seeking measurable growth without the burden of managing in-house marketing teams.
Through its flagship platform GrowCast Show, Better Than Normal produces high-conversion interviews and video podcast marketing to help clients strengthen credibility, overcome sales objections, and build thought leadership on platforms including LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and Spotify.
Hashtag: #BetterThanNormal #VickyVaswani #GrowCastShow #PressRelease #Singapore #AIMarketing #AuthorityMarketing #LeadGeneration #AIAutomation #WhatsAppMarketing #AIchatbot #DigitalMarketing #MarketingAgency #BusinessCoaching #TrustFunnel #ROAS #ThoughtLeadership #PersonalBranding #ClientAcquisition
https://www.linkedin.com/company/growcastsg
https://www.facebook.com/people/GrowCast/61550875566030/
https://www.instagram.com/growcastsg
https://www.youtube.com/@GrowCastSG
https://www.tiktok.com/@growcastsg
https://open.spotify.com/show/4sdGZzetfc7egJmAGJPjS3
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Better Than Normal
Better Than Normal is a Singapore-based brand strategy and AI marketing consultancy. Its mission is to help service professionals - financial advisors, realtors, coaches, consultants, and experts - build trusted authority, generate low cost and high quality leads, and scale with confidence through AI-powered sales funnels.
新聞稿由客戶提供
其他人也在看
港出口升幅擴至14.3%勝預期 7月輸貨亞洲飆兩成 台灣表現最勁
本港今年7月進出口表現均優於預期。政府統計處昨天公布，7月份商品整體出口貨值為4463億元，按年升幅由6月的11.9%擴大至14.3%，多過預期的11.3%。同月商品進口貨值為4804億元，按年升幅加快5.4個百分點，至16.5%，勝預期。7月份錄得有形貿易逆差341億元，相等於商品進口貨值的7.1%。信報財經新聞 ・ 11 小時前
東張西望｜裝修師傅詐騙衝紅燈逃走 主持黃耀英狂奔捉人被讚勇猛：成個賽馬直擊咁
TVB資訊性節目《東張西望》報道指多名市民因相信社交媒體上郭姓裝修師傅安排裝修，卻慘遭詐騙，損失從數千至數萬元不等Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 2 小時前
42歲陳妍希離婚後魅力狀態更佳？告別婚姻、回復單身的自愛哲學：兩個人不幸福，不如一個人過
憑《那些年，我們一起追的女孩》於亞洲爆紅的陳妍希， 2025 年 2 月宣佈與陳曉結束 8 年婚姻，但陳曉竟於半年後傳出再婚，引起全網熱烈討論！Yahoo Style HK ・ 1 天前
張致恒轉行做搬運工人黑雨仍開工 爆太太兒子曾住庇護中心
長期財困、多次被業主逼遷的前Boy'z成員張致恒(Steven)，近日被雜誌拍到轉行做電器搬運工人，而且黑雨期間仍冒雨工作，一洗過往「大食懶」形象。Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 5 小時前
特朗普曾4次致電 印度總理莫迪就是不接
據德媒《法蘭克福匯報》周三（27 日）報導，美國決定對印度徵收額外關稅後，美國總統特朗普最近幾周 4 次試圖撥通印度總理莫迪的電話，但莫迪均拒絕接聽。鉅亨網 ・ 3 小時前
樓市回穩｜港樓連升4個月 元朗Park Yoho短炒3個月賺73萬
香港差估署最新數據顯示，香港7月私人住宅樓價指數升至287.9，按月升幅擴大至0.42%，連升4個月。二手市場...BossMind ・ 2 小時前
全球生活與工作平衡指數 新西蘭蟬聯冠軍 新加坡亞洲最佳 香港排「呢個位」
不少打工族渴望實現工作與生活的平衡，但真正能夠做到的卻寥寥可數！全球人力資源平台Remote.com最新發佈《生活與工作平衡指數》(Global Life-Work Balance Index 2025)，針對全球GDP前60名的國家及地區進行評估，結果顯示香港排名第44，表現遜於多個亞洲鄰近地區。紐西蘭連續第三年蟬聯am730 ・ 20 小時前
香港堅持輸入外勞 會否出現「澳門經驗」最悲觀情景？
本港最新失業數字上升，再度觸發輸入外勞淘汰本地人爭議。市場早有建議提醒，本港不要重蹈澳門覆轍，要精準輸入外勞，切勿打爛本地人飯碗，然而最終還是出現本地僱員「散工變冇工」個案。盤點「澳門經驗」，若外勞持續滲透各行各業，最悲觀將出現本地人可有可無的就業環境，還會衍生監管問題，奪去本地人營商機會Yahoo財經 ・ 1 天前
張文慈爆從小被欺凌做暑期工被下藥迷姦 傷痕纍纍仍沒放棄：將傷害說出來就似將傷口脫落
曾於1996年參加亞洲小姐入行的張文慈（Pinky）近日上汪曼玲的YouTube節目《快拍.曼鏡頭》受訪，透露曾遭亞視雪藏，又指以前走性感路線是因為缺乏安全感。Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 1 天前
Jisoo看奈良美智展覽，穿搭單品全解析：手拿全新Lady Dior手袋，「綠色四葉草」設計細節超搶鏡
BLACKPINK 成員 Jisoo 日前去欣賞日本藝術家奈良美智的展覽，全身穿搭立刻成為焦點，特別是她手上那款全新的 Lady Dior 手袋，包身獨特的「綠色四葉草」設計，格外搶鏡！Yahoo Style HK ・ 1 天前
特朗普：若沒中國學生赴美留學 美國大學將「玩完」
美國總統特朗普周二(26日)表示，對於有中國學生在美國讀書感到「榮幸」（honored），又稱如果沒有中國學生幫助美國的大學維持營運，美國大學體系將很快完結（go to hell very quickly）。Fortune Insight ・ 4 小時前
愛·回家 ｜女神葉蒨文演Candy九年被指已離開劇組 不捨得角色 ： 總要畢業嘅
TVB節目《女神配對計劃》現正熱播，女神葉蒨文（Sophie）飾演的Candy久未於《愛·回家之開心速遞》露面Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 1 天前
魚樂無窮│染藍魔咒終有一天實現（唐牛）
市值夠大乃做藍籌新貴其中一項必要條件，所以他們十居其九，都累積了龐大升幅。任由一隻股票幾勁都好，增長力度總隨着時間而有一日會減慢，股價自然會由高位回落，所以染藍魔咒終有一天會實現，就係咁解。Yahoo財經專欄 ・ 1 天前
陳百祥譚詠麟去年傳不和突分享影片力證兄弟情：流言是娛樂圈的調味料
譚詠麟（阿倫）與陳百祥（阿叻）認識多年，一向都係好兄弟，但去年有傳因為阿叻脫離香港明星足球隊，另組精裝明星足球隊而鬧不和Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 22 小時前
泡泡瑪特新IP星星人被炒至逾1,450元 人民幣
內媒報道，泡泡瑪特(9992.HK)近日線上首發多款新品，包括2024年新簽約IP、正在冒起的Twinkle Twinkle(星星人)的新款毛絨掛件盲盒「星星人好夢氣象局系列」。AASTOCKS ・ 1 天前
建滔張國榮料恒指年底前升至30000點
港股今日大幅造好，逼近26000點，見2021年10月高位，建滔集團(0148.HK)主席張國榮於半年業績記者會表示，由於有北水流入，故認為港股仍有上升空間，預計今年底前可以升至30000點水平。infocast ・ 1 天前
44歲阿嬌鍾欣潼罕晒泳裝造型 獲讚Fit爆：仍然是顏值顛峰
「阿嬌」鍾欣潼最近分享一輯泳裝照片，已有多個月未更新過IG的她為網民送上驚喜，以索爆造型示人。Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 5 小時前
向太陳嵐主動加向華強前妻丁佩贍養費20倍 霸氣承諾「養她們一輩子」
向太陳嵐近年不時喺小紅書分享人生經歷，早前一條提及婚姻嘅片中，向太提到因為向華強前妻丁佩一個舉動，令佢決定自掏腰包代向生俾贍養費，仲加碼20倍！Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 1 天前
樓市按揭｜滙豐推出新定息按揭 首三年定息或首五年定息2.73% 業界人士：毋須急決定
滙豐銀行今日推出全新定息按揭計劃，首三年定息或首五年定息2.73%，其後按息為P減1.75%（P現為5.25%...BossMind ・ 2 天前
TVB新劇《巨塔之后》播出日期釋出 女主角最初由張可頤變陣宣萱頂上
TVB與內地平台優酷合作開拍嘅醫療版《新聞女王》新劇《巨塔之后》將於8月27日中午12點於優酷率先上架，翡翠台播出時間則仍未釋出。Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 23 小時前