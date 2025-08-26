港大 AI 模型辨識精子受精能力
Citi Wealth Summer Interns Explore the GBA's Thriving Fintech Development on a Field Trip to Shenzhen
Gaining Unparalleled Industry Insights to Shape the Future of Wealth Management
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 August 2025 - Citi Hong Kong recently partnered with the FinTech Association of Hong Kong (FTAHK) and Shenzhen FinTech Association (SZFTA) to organize a specialized field trip to Shenzhen for its talented Wealth Summer Interns, providing participants with exposure to the dynamic and rapidly evolving fintech landscape in the Greater Bay Area (GBA). This initiative specifically aims to equip the future changemakers in wealth with critical insights into technological advancements shaping the industry.
During the trip, the Wealth Summer Interns visited leading technology and professional services companies, including Tencent Cloud, Archforce Technology and Accenture Shenzhen Innovation Hub. These visits offered unparalleled cross-cultural exposure to industry leaders and fostered a broader understanding of emerging trends within the GBA. The Summer Interns gained firsthand insights into cutting-edge technologies and the companies' business models and operations, deepening their understanding of Shenzhen's fintech ecosystem. The trip also provided invaluable opportunities for networking through direct interaction with industry leaders, offering new perspectives and possibilities for future development.
Vicky Kong, Head of Wealth, Asia North and Australia, Citi, said, "At Citi Wealth, we believe that investing in talent and cultivating tomorrow's leaders is paramount to our success and long-term vision. We are glad to partner with the FinTech Association of Hong Kong and Shenzhen FinTech Association to offer such a meaningful field trip to our Wealth Summer Interns. We are shaping the future of wealth management by identifying and nurturing changemakers who are uniquely prepared to drive innovation and deliver unparalleled value to our clients. This ensures that Citi remains at the forefront of wealth management across Asia and beyond."
Lareina Wang, Chair, FinTech Association of Hong Kong, said, "FTAHK, as HK-GBA's super-connector, is proud to link Citi to the region's FinTech future via immersive experiences."
This year, Citi Hong Kong welcomed 76 Summer Interns, drawing top talent from across the region, including Hong Kong, Mainland China, South Korea and Singapore. The 10-week program provides the Summer Interns with an in-depth understanding of Citi's business operations and strategy, while also broadening their global perspectives.
The Summer Intern program is designed to cultivate future leaders in the banking industry through a holistic and engaging curriculum. Alongside their practical work in one of Citi's key businesses or functions, the program offers our Wealth Summer Interns one-on-one mentorship and intensive training sessions, covering the latest wealth management trends, Citi's comprehensive suite of services and solutions, as well as portfolio management knowledge and simulation. This immersive program ensures our interns are not just learning theory but actively engaging with the forces that will define the future of wealth management – from digital transformation to AI-driven insights.
Photo 1 : Citi senior management and staff led a field trip to Shenzhen for Citi's Wealth Summer Interns.
Photo 2 : Citi's Head of Wealth, Asia North and Australia, Vicky Kong supported the Shenzhen field trip for Citi's Wealth Summer Interns.
Photo 3 : Citi's Wealth Summer Interns gained firsthand insights into the cutting-edge technologies and the region's dynamic fintech ecosystem.
