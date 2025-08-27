居英港人製《香港搭船指南》 地圖顯示路線鼓勵坐船出遊
DHL Global Forwarding Adds to Its Asia Pacific’s Life Science and Healthcare Capabilities with Dual-Certified Cold Chain Facility in Malaysia
First forwarder with dual-certified facility within Kuala Lumpur International Airport Free Commercial Zone for 15–25°C and 2–8°C storage, with Good Distribution Practice qualifications
Sets new benchmark in pharmaceutical logistics with reefer truck transfers, secure cages, and eco-friendly infrastructure.
Strengthens DHL's network of 37 Air GxP and 12 IATA CEIV Pharma-certified stations across Asia-Pacific, reinforcing its leadership in providing compliant and sustainable healthcare logistics.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 August 2025 – To meet the growing demand for temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical logistics, DHL Global Forwarding continues to enhance its cold chain capabilities in Malaysia, being the first forwarder to offer a cold chain facility certified for both 15–25°C and 2–8°C storage within the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Free Commercial Zone. Spanning over 38,000 square feet, the state-of-the-art facility is accorded both the DHL Air GxP certification and the IATA CEIV Pharma certification, delivering unmatched flexibility and regulatory compliance for Life Science and Healthcare customers.
Based on the World Health Organization's Good Distribution and Storage Practices, the DHL Air GxP certification is a baseline requirement across all DHL pharma stations to ensure upholding of stringent quality and compliance standards. Complementing this is the IATA CEIV Pharma certification, a globally recognized standard that validates DHL's capabilities in handling high-value, time- and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical shipments.
"Malaysia is strategically located to serve as a regional hub for global medical technology companies, and the fast-growing market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.5 per cent from 2023 to 2028, reaching a market volume of US$4.5 billion by 2028," said Praveen Gregory, Managing Director, Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei, DHL Global Forwarding. "Our cold chain infrastructure in KLIA has consistently delivered high standards in pharmaceutical logistics since its launch in 2023, and as demand across Asia Pacific accelerates, we are ready to lead with best-in-class facilities and expertise to support our customers."
Comprehensive solutions to cater to diverse needs and maintain cold chain integrity
The facility comprises:
Dedicated cold rooms: 1,040 square feet for 15–25°C storage and 504 square feet for 2–8°C storage, supporting up to 105 EU pallets
Dual secure cages: Over 2,400 square feet of high-security storage with 24/7 CCTV surveillance and restricted access.
Advanced Environment Monitoring System (EMS): 100% automated real-time storage temperature monitoring via a dual system (Testo Saveris and UniBot), with data stored for one year.
Eco-friendly infrastructure: R448A refrigerant, food-grade epoxy flooring, airtight doors, and energy-efficient compressors.
Operational excellence: 24/7 operations with dedicated customs brokerage and value-added services such as buyer consolidation, cross-docking, and LD3 container charging.
Fully temperature-mapped carve-out site: Designated area that has undergone a thorough temperature mapping process, specifically designed to store or handle temperature-sensitive products
Dehumidification system: Tailored for pharmaceutical application between the range of 55% to 70%Rh
DHL is also the only forwarder in KLIA offering reefer truck transfers from pick-up to terminal arrival and delivery. This service ensures cold chain integrity is maintained throughout the journey and minimizes third-party handling, which in turn reduces turnaround time. It also enhances cargo security and ensures compliance with Good Distribution Practice (GDP) standards.
To ensure all shipments are handled with utmost care and in compliance with the highest industry standards, all cold-chain shipments are handled by a dedicated team of Life Sciences Specialists who have completed the training and are certified. These staff undergo annual training to stay ahead of evolving industry requirements, armed with vital tools and knowledge needed to understand and meet both customer and regulatory expectations. In addition to implementing a specialized training program aligned with IATA regulatory standards across its key GxP facilities, DHL's CIF Certified Life Sciences Specialist (CLSS) program equally provides a comprehensive curriculum of mandatory training sessions, functional courses, and material to build deep expertise in this highly specialized industry.
DHL's commitment to green logistics is also evident in the KLIA facility's design. The facility is built using CFC- and HCFC-free materials and is fitted with energy-saving compressors and low-noise, low-emission generators. The company is also exploring mobile freezer units capable of operating at -20°C, as well as expanding its service portfolio to include frozen commodities such as vaccines, meat, and industrial chemicals.
Asia Pacific: Fast-Growing Strategic Hub for Healthcare Logistics
Asia Pacific is rapidly emerging as a global center for pharmaceutical innovation, manufacturing, and distribution. According to an industry trend report by Data Bridge Market Research, the region's healthcare logistics market is forecasted to grow from USD 17.6 billion in 2022 to USD 29.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.1%. This growth is driven by aging populations, rising chronic disease prevalence, and increasing demand for biologics, vaccines, and clinical trials.
DHL is uniquely positioned to support this growth, with a robust and strategically distributed cold chain network across Asia Pacific. As part of its Strategy 2030: Accelerating Sustainable Growth, DHL Group has identified Life Sciences and Healthcare (LSH) as a key growth sector and introduced a new "DHL Health Logistics" sector brand to drive cross-divisional growth. This reflects a broader global trend in which logistics is increasingly recognized as a critical enabler of healthcare access and patient outcomes. Earlier this year, DHL Group also announced a €500 million investment in Life Sciences infrastructure across Asia Pacific, including 300,000 square meters of fully compliant storage in 15 countries – a move that reinforces its regional logistics leadership.
Currently, DHL operates 37 Air GxP-certified stations and 12 IATA CEIV Pharma-certified stations in the region, including key hubs in Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney, and Shanghai. These facilities are meticulously set up to meet the highest standards of pharmaceutical logistics, ensuring temperature integrity, regulatory compliance, and operational excellence. Each certified station is staffed by trained Life Sciences Specialists and supported by integrated supply chain capabilities, including temperature-controlled transportation, customs brokerage, real-time shipment monitoring, and post-shipment investigations.
As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, DHL remains steadfast in its mission to deliver resilient, compliant, and future-ready logistics solutions. With its expanding footprint, certified expertise, and commitment to innovation, it is well-positioned to be the logistics partner of choice for life sciences companies across Asia Pacific—ensuring that critical healthcare products reach patients safely, efficiently, and sustainably.
DHL – The logistics company for the world
DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With approximately 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".
DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of approximately 84.2 billion euros in 2024. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.
