Galaxy Arena and TMElive Renew Strategic Partnership, Announcing Three Years of Expanded Events and a Commitment to Boosting Macau’s Development as the ‘City of Performances’

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 August 2025 - Galaxy Macau™'s world-class Galaxy Arena is proud to announce the renewal of its three-year strategic partnership with TMElive, extending its existing three-year run of its successful partnership. Under the newly extended agreement, both parties will continue supporting Macau's quality development in culture and tourism and presenting multifaceted musical spectacles to music lovers, by leveraging shared resources and market-leading advantages.





Galaxy Arena celebrates the renewal of its strategic partnership agreement with TMElive for the next three years. Officiating guests at the agreement signing ceremony included from Galaxy Entertainment Group: Mr. Francis Lui, Chairman (3rd from right); Mr. Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer – Macau (2nd from right); and Mr. Jeffrey Jiang, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Services (1st from right); and from Tencent Music Entertainment Group: Mr. Cussion Kar Shun Pang, Executive Chairman (3rd from left); Mr. Tsai Chun Pan, Group Vice President, President of Content Cooperation, Distribution and TMElive, and Head of TMEA and TIMA (2nd from left); Mr. Michael Tseng, Vice President of Content Cooperation Department.(1st from left).



From August 22 to 24, 2025, the two partners successfully hosted two flagship music events in Macau — the 2025 TMElive International Music Awards (TIMA), its standout debut edition, and the 2025 Tencent Music Entertainment Awards (TMEA), continuing its run of success with its sixth edition — drawing thousands of fans to Galaxy Arena and generating significant business opportunities for the surrounding community; delivering the effective realization of the "Tourism + Entertainment" concept to Macau.



Building on the collaboration's initiation in 2023, the partnership has presented a variety of musical spectacles, drawing top-tier international entertainment to Macau. The cornerstone events of TIMA and TMEA have attracted top pop stars from Asia and the Pacific to Macau to engage in a series of musical keynote events, while receiving commendations for their contributions to the music industry. These musical extravaganzas have become tentpole annual events in the Macau calendar, underscoring its position as the "City of Performances".





2025 TIMA continued its line-up of spectacular performances, presenting 25 groups of renowned artists from across the world, who worked their best to mesmerize the two audiences.



Thanks to the Strategic Partnership, A-list stars that have taken to the stage at Galaxy Arena including "King of K-pop" G-Dragon, who brought his world tour to Galaxy Arena in 2025. Thousands of fans gathered in Macau for these events, pushing forward the development of "Tourism + Entertainment" and fostering business opportunities for local independent operators, empowering Macau's evolution to a diverse economy as the "City of Performances".



Looking ahead, TIMA and TMEA will remain key highlights and a priority for Galaxy Arena under the renewed partnership, and the two parties are set to co-host a wider array of music performances – including large-scale concerts, music festivals, and celebratory ceremonies – leading to more immersive and culturally-focused galas. The renewed agreement will also facilitate more trademark performances. A new program will allow Tencent Music Entertainment Group's online members to enjoy priority access to select, co-organized events. These initiatives aim to enrich Macau's entertainment offerings, attract a broader audience, and raise the bar for live performance production in the region.





Held at the Galaxy Arena on August 24, 2025 TMEA commended artists and musicians for their outstanding contribution to the music industry with over 70 awards.



Mr. Francis Lui, Chairman of Galaxy Entertainment Group, commented: "Since opening in 2023, our 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena has become a favourite among show organizers, performers, and audiences alike. In the first half of 2025 alone, we hosted close to 190 events at Galaxy Arena and the adjacent Galaxy International Convention Center, welcoming thousands of attendees from around the world. We're excited to continue our partnership with TMElive, which has proven to be a powerful driver of cultural exchange, tourism, and entertainment in Macau. Together, we're moving closer to our vision of establishing Galaxy Macau as Asia's leading entertainment hub, underscoring Macau's important role as a 'City of Performances'.'"



Mr. Cussion Kar Shun Pang, Executive Chairman of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, added: "TMElive has always been committed to delivering exceptional online and offline performance experiences. Since its inception, we've produced over 300 high-quality shows. The Tencent Music Entertainment Awards (TMEA) has grown into a globally recognized music event, beloved by fans and respected by industry professionals. This renewed partnership with Galaxy Arena will allow us to continue innovating and expanding the reach of Chinese music, both regionally and internationally."



Thousands of Fans Celebrate Music in Macau: Tourism Meets Entertainment



From August 22 to 24, Galaxy Arena once again hosted the 2025 TIMA and 2025 TMEA, drawing music fans from across the region. The TIMA featured two nights of electrifying performances, from August 22-23, showcasing 25 groups of globally acclaimed artists.



The TMEA on August 24, themed "CHEERS FOR MUSIX" for its sixth edition, revealed the winners of over 70 awards, to compliment contributions in the areas such as music composition, vocals, and production. The 6th TMEA once again gathered top-tier stars from the circle, presenting well-established Chinese stars A2O MAY, CIIU, Yang Cao, Jolin Tsai, Accusefive, Young Dan, Higuchi Ai, Lars Huang, Jaylerr, Nathan Lee, Yu Liu, Yuning Liu, Yuxin Liu, MC Cheung, MIKA, NexT1DE, R.E.D, Soda Green, Supper Moment, YUQI, Jianci Tan, WeiBird, Qingfeng Wu, Silence Wang, Fiona Sit, Chen Yao, Jiayun Yu, Yisa Yu, Tia Ray, Pakho Chau, CHENLE, Junhao Zhang (SHUN), Jane Zhang, Shen Zhou (Names sorted in alphabetical order by family names), exuding an exciting vibe to the audience.



Bringing industry best practice to the fore, on August 23, Tencent Music Entertainment Group hosted the TME Chinese Music Impact Summit at Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Macau, with global music industry leaders converging to explore the future of Chinese and Asian music. Topics included future development strategies and how to elevate the Asian music industry on the global stage. The summit featured keynote speeches and collaborative discussions, both in-person and online, providing cutting-edge insights into the development of Chinese music.



Spanning over 3,000 square meters and accommodating up to 16,000 guests, as one of Asia's largest and most advanced indoor arenas, Galaxy Arena, the venue for TIMA and TMEA, enjoys a design for world-class events. It provides flexibility for stage formation, allowing performers to fully express their music, style and creativity. It also supported Macau's evolution as a "City of Performances" through this strategic partnership with TMElive. By delivering world-class entertainment to both international visitors and local residents alike, Galaxy Arena continues to underscore its peerless role as the ultimate setting for Macau's "Tourism+" strategy; highlighting the city's enduring cultural appeal as the '2025 Culture City of East Asia'.





Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.



Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.



Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind cabaret lounge that evokes the glamor of Shanghai's golden era with stylish entertainment and customizable surrounds; and Foot Hub, which presents the traditional art of reflexology for authentic relaxation and revitalization. For Authentic Macau Flavours and Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.



Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also catered to with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and an expert service team. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meters of total flexible MICE, and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit

www.galaxymacau.com,

www.broadwaymacau.com.mo

and

www.galaxyicc.com.





About TMElive

Launched in March 2023 by Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TMElive is brand that focuses on all-rounded live music performances and aims to create a professional, diverse, innovative and high-quality performance platform. Through interactive and innovative means, it strengthens the connection between established and emerging artists and their fans. Since its inception, it has presented over 300 online and offline music performances, providing fans with an immersive music and entertainment experience.







新聞稿由客戶提供

