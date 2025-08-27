19歲女子被指煽惑鼓勵投票以成立「香港議會」
HID Unveils Next-Generation FIDO Hardware and Centralized Management at Scale
The Next Generation of HID’s FIDO Portfolio Features Hardware Authenticators and a Centralized Management Experience that Simplifies Passkey Deployment
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 August 2025 - HID, a global leader in trusted identity and access control solutions, has announced a new line of FIDO-certified credentials—now powered by the new Enterprise Passkey Management (EPM) solution— designed to help organizations deploy and manage passkeys at the enterprise scale. New research from FIDO Alliance shows that while 87% of enterprises are adopting passkeys, nearly half of those that are yet to deploy cite complexity and cost concerns as primary barriers. HID's solution streamlines the shift to passwordless authentication.
This next phase of HID's passwordless authentication roadmap gives enterprises choice, flexibility, and speed to deploy FIDO without compromising user experience or security posture. The expanded portfolio delivers phishing-resistant authentication with enterprise-grade lifecycle management, making scalable passwordless security accessible to organizations of all sizes. The solution works seamlessly across diverse work environments while reducing IT support requirements through centralized visibility and control.
Unlock Enterprise-Grade Passkey Management – at scale
Rolling out FIDO across the enterprise isn't just about secure hardware—it's about control, continuity, and compliance. HID's new subscription-based solution empowers IT and IAM leaders to drive passwordless adoption at scale—securely, efficiently, and with full administrative oversight.
With HID's Enterprise Passkey Management, you can:
Remotely initiate and manage provisioning — Issue FIDO credentials on behalf of users to reduce manual effort, end user training requirements and accelerate deployment.
Gain full lifecycle visibility — Manage issuance, revocation and audit trails at scale to support compliance and operational efficiency.
Physical access control support
Organizations facing the inefficiencies and complexity of managing physical and logical access separately can now address these challenges with HID's one-card solution. Combining HID's robust physical access control portfolio with FIDO-based, passwordless authentication, the solution enables secure access to both physical spaces and business applications. This unified approach streamlines deployment and management, driving higher workforce productivity and operational efficiency.
Seos® FIDO-Enabled Card – Combines Seos physical access technology with phishing-resistant FIDO 2.1 authentication in a secure, single credential.
MIFARE DESFire EV3 FIDO-Enabled Card - Integrates advanced DESFire EV3 smart card technology with FIDO 2.1 support for unified access.
"As the line between physical and logical access continues to fade, organizations are increasingly seeking trusted partners to help streamline the credential management across both domains," said Jerry Wang, Head of Physical Access Control Solutions, North APAC at HID. "With our proven strength in trusted identity and access control solutions, we're well-positioned to help organizations make that transition securely and efficiently with HID's one-card solution."
The Seos FIDO-Enabled Card and MIFARE DESFire EV3 FIDO-Enabled Card are now available to order.
For more information, visit the website.
About HID
HID powers the trusted identities of the world's people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID's products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID's technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet.
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID has over 4,500 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit
