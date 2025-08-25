港大 AI 模型辨識精子受精能力
Linklogis and XRP Ledger Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Global Digital Supply Chain Finance Applications
SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 August 2025 - Recently, Linklogis (9959.HK), a leading Chinese supply chain fintech service provider, announced a strategic partnership with XRPL, a globally renowned enterprise-grade blockchain solution. The two parties will jointly facilitate the deployment of Linklogis global digital supply chain finance application on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) mainnet and drive its large-scale commercialization.
As the core of this collaboration, Linklogis will integrate its global digital supply chain finance platform onto the XRPL mainnet to enable the circulation and cross-border settlement of digital assets backed by real-world trade flows. This partnership not only marks its entry into the global decentralized financial ecosystem, but also demonstrates the company's continued innovation in cross-border trade finance.
Looking ahead, the two sides will explore deeper collaboration in areas such as stablecoins and supply chain finance innovation, including smart contract–based trading of supply chain finance RWA assets and the convergence of blockchain and AI in global trade finance scenarios, further extending XRPL's technical frontier in enterprise-grade real-world assets.
XRPL (XRP Ledger) was officially launched in 2012 by developers David Schwartz, Jed McCaleb, and Arthur Britto, with the goal of creating a more efficient and sustainable value-transfer system than Bitcoin. As early as 2011, they proposed the concept of "Bitcoin without mining," aiming to address Bitcoin's limitations by leveraging a distributed ledger and its native digital asset XRP (originally "ripples") to deliver more efficient financial solutions. In 2012, the team partnered with Chris Larsen to form NewCoin, later renamed OpenCoin, which evolved into Ripple Labs (now Ripple). Its mission is to drive innovation and integration in the global financial system by bridging blockchain technology and traditional finance. XRPL has received financial support from partners worldwide—including Coil, Ripple, and Gatehub—who are committed to accelerating its technological development and global adoption to achieve decentralization and broad-based use.
Linklogis is committed to empowering supply chain finance through technology and promoting intelligence and sustainability across the industry, with the goal of becoming a leading global digital solutions provider. Since 2019, Linklogis has built out cross-border business under its "Go Early" and "Go Deep" strategy, serving customers in 27 countries and regions worldwide and processing RMB 20.7 billion in cross-border assets in 2024.
In 2020, Linklogis and Greenland Financial jointly obtained a Singapore digital banking license and founded Green Link Digital Bank, focusing on building an open digital finance ecosystem.
In 2023, Linklogis, together with the BIS Innovation Hub, Standard Chartered, RD Technologies, and Simmons & Simmons, advanced the Project Dynamo asset tokenization initiative. In the same year, the Monetary Authority of Singapore released a white paper on digital money and launched Project Guardian. As part of Project Guardian, Linklogis and Standard Chartered conducted the AssetBacked Security Token pilot that successfully issued the industry's first tokenized product backed by trade assets, making it a key component of the initiative.
In 2024, as a founding shareholder, Linklogis helped establish SuperFi Labs, a DeFi innovation lab focused on building the next generation of consumer products on-chain. Offering RWA products on the asset side and DeFi products on the funding side, SuperFi Labs further advances the development of digital currencies and decentralized finance.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
