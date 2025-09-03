Nano Banana教學｜Google 官方提示範本助你輕鬆 AI 生圖

Google 的 Nano Banana 圖像生成及編輯模型（正式名 Gemini 2.5 Flash Image）一經推出便風靡全網，相信大家這幾天一定已經見過不少人物變手辦、動漫變真人的 AI 圖片了。想要參與同樂，但卻老是弄不對提示詞？沒關係，Google 官方今日分享了 Nano Banana 的提示範本。只要稍微學習一下，你也能一句話創作出想要的畫面喔！

👉 一秒變 3D 公仔！教你超紅 nano banana AI 指令，香港可用、免 VPN

根據 Google 的指南，Nano Banana 總共能實現 5 類操作：

文本生成圖像：根據簡單或複雜的文本描述生成高品質圖像。

圖像 + 文本生成圖像（圖像編輯）：以一張圖片為基礎，根據文本提示添加、刪除或修改圖內元素，亦可調整畫面風格或顏色。

多圖合成及風格遷移：基於多張輸入的圖片合成新的場景，或將其中一張的風格遷移到另一張上。

迭代優化：利用對話逐步優化圖像。

文字渲染：生成包含清晰、位置合理文字的圖像，使用標誌、圖表、海報等視覺創作。

要想在這些功能上最大限度發揮 Nano Banana 的能力，Google 建議用家「要像講故事一樣描述畫面」，以下便是他們發布的 6 大提示詞模板。

1. 寫實照片場景

對於這類圖像，你需要像攝影師一樣思考，提示詞中盡量包含機位角度、畫面類型、光線、細節等內容，這樣更利於引導模型生成逼真圖片。

官方模板：

A photorealistic [shot type] of [subject], [action or expression], set in [environment]. The scene is illuminated by [lighting description], creating a [mood] atmosphere. Captured with a [camera/lens details], emphasizing [key textures and details]. The image should be in a [aspect ratio] format.

模板大意：

生成一張寫實風格的 [類型] 照片，主體是 [主體]，正在 [動作或表情]，場景位於 [環境]。由 [光線] 照亮，營造出 [氛圍]。使用 [相機、鏡頭] 拍攝，突出 [畫面紋理和細節]，圖片為 [比例] 格式。

提示示例：

A photorealistic close-up portrait of an elderly Japanese ceramicist with deep, sun-etched wrinkles and a warm, knowing smile. He is carefully inspecting a freshly glazed tea bowl. The setting is his rustic, sun-drenched workshop. The scene is illuminated by soft, golden hour light streaming through a window, highlighting the fine texture of the clay. Captured with an 85mm portrait lens, resulting in a soft, blurred background (bokeh). The overall mood is serene and masterful. Vertical portrait orientation.

提示大意：

一張寫實風格的人像特寫，主體是一位年邁的日本陶藝家，臉上有被陽光雕刻出的深深的皺紋，同時露出溫暖而睿智的微笑。他正在仔細端詳一個剛上釉的茶碗，場景是樸實、陽光充足的工作室。柔和的落日陽光從窗外射入，凸顯陶土的細膩紋理。使用 85mm 人像鏡頭拍攝，背景虛化柔和。整體氛圍寧靜並有大師意境，構圖為直向人像。

調用 API 生成圖片示例 Python 代碼：

from google import genai

from google.genai import types

from PIL import Image

from io import BytesIO



client = genai.Client()



# Generate an image from a text prompt

response = client.models.generate_content(

model="gemini-2.5-flash-image-preview",

contents="A photorealistic close-up portrait of an elderly Japanese ceramicist with deep, sun-etched wrinkles and a warm, knowing smile. He is carefully inspecting a freshly glazed tea bowl. The setting is his rustic, sun-drenched workshop with pottery wheels and shelves of clay pots in the background. The scene is illuminated by soft, golden hour light streaming through a window, highlighting the fine texture of the clay and the fabric of his apron. Captured with an 85mm portrait lens, resulting in a soft, blurred background (bokeh). The overall mood is serene and masterful.",

)



image_parts = [

part.inline_data.data

for part in response.candidates[0].content.parts

if part.inline_data

]



if image_parts:

image = Image.open(BytesIO(image_parts[0]))

image.save('photorealistic_example.png')

image.show()

寫實照片場景

2. 風格化插畫與貼紙

在創作貼紙、圖示或設計素材時，在提示中要明確說明需要的風格，另外白色背景也須單獨強調。

官方模板：

A [style] sticker of a [subject], featuring [key characteristics] and a [color palette]. The design should have [line style] and [shading style]. The background must be white.

模板大意：

一張 [風格] 的貼紙，主體是 [主體]，具備 [特徵] 和 [配色]。設計應使用 [線條風格] 和 [明暗風格]，背景必須為白色。

提示示例：

A kawaii-style sticker of a happy red panda wearing a tiny bamboo hat. It's munching on a green bamboo leaf. The design features bold, clean outlines, simple cel-shading, and a vibrant color palette. The background must be white.

提示大意：

一張可愛風格的貼紙，畫的是戴著迷你竹葉帽子的快樂小熊貓，它正在吃著綠色竹葉，設計使用粗厚、清晰的輪廓描邊，使用簡單的賽璐璐上色，配色鮮豔，背景必須為白色。

Python 代碼：

from google import genai

from google.genai import types

from PIL import Image

from io import BytesIO



client = genai.Client()



# Generate an image from a text prompt

response = client.models.generate_content(

model="gemini-2.5-flash-image-preview",

contents="A kawaii-style sticker of a happy red panda wearing a tiny bamboo hat. It's munching on a green bamboo leaf. The design features bold, clean outlines, simple cel-shading, and a vibrant color palette. The background must be white.",

)



image_parts = [

part.inline_data.data

for part in response.candidates[0].content.parts

if part.inline_data

]



if image_parts:

image = Image.open(BytesIO(image_parts[0]))

image.save('red_panda_sticker.png')

image.show()

風格化插畫與貼紙

3. 在圖中精準添加渲染文字

你只要清楚說明文字內容、字型風格和整體設計，模型就能產出高品質的圖片。

官方模板：

Create a [image type] for [brand/concept] with the text "[text to render]" in a [font style]. The design should be [style description], with a [color scheme].

模板大意：

為 [品牌或概念] 創作 [類型] 圖像，其中包含 [要渲染的文本]，使用 [字型風格]，設計應為 [設計風格]，並採用 [配色]。

提示示例：

Create a modern, minimalist logo for a coffee shop called 'The Daily Grind'. The text should be in a clean, bold, sans-serif font. The design should feature a simple, stylized icon of a coffee bean seamlessly integrated with the text. The color scheme is black and white.

提示大意：

為名為「The Daily Grind」的咖啡館設計一個現代、極簡的標誌。文字使用乾淨、粗體的無襯線字型，設計中包含一個與文字無縫融合的簡潔、風格化咖啡豆圖示，配色為黑白。

Python 代碼：

from google import genai

from google.genai import types

from PIL import Image

from io import BytesIO



client = genai.Client()



# Generate an image from a text prompt

response = client.models.generate_content(

model="gemini-2.5-flash-image-preview",

contents="Create a modern, minimalist logo for a coffee shop called 'The Daily Grind'. The text should be in a clean, bold, sans-serif font. The design should feature a simple, stylized icon of a a coffee bean seamlessly integrated with the text. The color scheme is black and white.",

)



image_parts = [

part.inline_data.data

for part in response.candidates[0].content.parts

if part.inline_data

]



if image_parts:

image = Image.open(BytesIO(image_parts[0]))

image.save('logo_example.png')

image.show()

在圖中精準添加渲染文字

4. 產品模型圖與商業攝影

宣傳產品、品牌時需要創作明確、專業的圖像，提示要突出環境 / 背景、佈光、拍攝角度、細節。

官方模板：

A high-resolution, studio-lit product photograph of a [product description] on a [background surface/description]. The lighting is a [lighting setup, e.g., three-point softbox setup] to [lighting purpose]. The camera angle is a [angle type] to showcase [specific feature]. Ultra-realistic, with sharp focus on [key detail]. [Aspect ratio].

模板大意：

一張在影棚光下拍攝的高解析度產品圖，主體是 [產品]，放置在 [表面或背景]。燈光採用 [佈光]，以達到 [效果]。機位是 [拍攝角度]，以展示 [特定賣點]。效果追求逼真，焦點要對準 [細節]，圖片為 [比例] 格式。

提示示例：

A high-resolution, studio-lit product photograph of a minimalist ceramic coffee mug in matte black, presented on a polished concrete surface. The lighting is a three-point softbox setup designed to create soft, diffused highlights and eliminate harsh shadows. The camera angle is a slightly elevated 45-degree shot to showcase its clean lines. Ultra-realistic, with sharp focus on the steam rising from the coffee. Square image.

提示大意：

一張在影棚光下拍攝的高解析度產品圖，主體是一隻極簡風格的霧面黑陶瓷咖啡杯，放置在拋光的混凝土表面上。燈光採用三點式柔光箱，以求達到柔和、漫反射高光和消除明顯陰影的效果。相機採用略帶俯視的 45 度角拍攝，以展示清晰的線條。效果要逼真，焦點放在杯中咖啡升起的蒸氣上，圖片為方形。

Python 代碼：

from google import genai

from google.genai import types

from PIL import Image

from io import BytesIO



client = genai.Client()



# Generate an image from a text prompt

response = client.models.generate_content(

model="gemini-2.5-flash-image-preview",

contents="A high-resolution, studio-lit product photograph of a minimalist ceramic coffee mug in matte black, presented on a polished concrete surface. The lighting is a three-point softbox setup designed to create soft, diffused highlights and eliminate harsh shadows. The camera angle is a slightly elevated 45-degree shot to showcase its clean lines. Ultra-realistic, with sharp focus on the steam rising from the coffee. Square image.",

)



image_parts = [

part.inline_data.data

for part in response.candidates[0].content.parts

if part.inline_data

]



if image_parts:

image = Image.open(BytesIO(image_parts[0]))

image.save('product_mockup.png')

image.show()

產品模型圖與商業攝影

5. 極簡主義與留白設計

這類圖像很適合作為網站、示範或行銷素材的背景，便於後期添加文字，提示詞需要說明主體在畫面中的位置。

官方模板：

A minimalist composition featuring a single [subject] positioned in the [bottom-right/top-left/etc.] of the frame. The background is a vast, empty [color] canvas, creating significant negative space. Soft, subtle lighting. [Aspect ratio].

模板大意：

一張構圖極簡的圖片，畫面中只有單獨的 [主體]，位於畫面 [位置]。背景是一片巨大、空白的 [顏色] 畫布，留白要明顯。光線柔和、克制，圖像為 [比例] 格式。

提示示例：

A minimalist composition featuring a single, delicate red maple leaf positioned in the bottom-right of the frame. The background is a vast, empty off-white canvas, creating significant negative space for text. Soft, diffused lighting from the top left. Square image.

提示大意：

一張構圖極簡的圖片，一片精緻的紅色楓葉出現在畫面右下角。背景是一片空白的米白色畫布，為文字留出大量留白。為楓葉打上來自左上方的柔和、漫反射光，圖像為方形。

Python 代碼：

from google import genai

from google.genai import types

from PIL import Image

from io import BytesIO



client = genai.Client()



# Generate an image from a text prompt

response = client.models.generate_content(

model="gemini-2.5-flash-image-preview",

contents="A minimalist composition featuring a single, delicate red maple leaf positioned in the bottom-right of the frame. The background is a vast, empty off-white canvas, creating significant negative space for text. Soft, diffused lighting from the top left. Square image.",

)



image_parts = [

part.inline_data.data

for part in response.candidates[0].content.parts

if part.inline_data

]



if image_parts:

image = Image.open(BytesIO(image_parts[0]))

image.save('minimalist_design.png')

image.show()

極簡主義與留白設計

6. 連續畫作（漫畫分鏡 / 分鏡頭腳本）

你可以透過清晰的場景描述，一格一格地創作視覺敘事，提示應說清前景 / 背景中的人物特徵和環境細節，並強調是否加入對白。

官方模板：

A single comic book panel in a [art style] style. In the foreground, [character description and action]. In the background, [setting details]. The panel has a [dialogue/caption box] with the text "[Text]". The lighting creates a [mood] mood. [Aspect ratio].

模板大意：

一格 [藝術風格] 的分鏡，前景中有 [具備特徵的人物]，背景是 [環境描述]。畫面裡包含了一個 [對白框]，裡面寫有 [文字]。用光線來呈現 [情緒、氛圍]，圖像為 [比例] 格式。

提示示例：

A single comic book panel in a gritty, noir art style with high-contrast black and white inks. In the foreground, a detective in a trench coat stands under a flickering streetlamp, rain soaking his shoulders. In the background, the neon sign of a desolate bar reflects in a puddle. A caption box at the top reads "The city was a tough place to keep secrets." The lighting is harsh, creating a dramatic, somber mood. Landscape.

提示大意：

一格帶有粗糲黑色電影風格和高反差黑白線條的漫畫分鏡。前景中有一位穿著風衣的偵探，站在閃爍的路燈下，雨水打濕了他的雙肩。背景中，一間破敗酒吧的霓虹燈招牌倒映在水坑裡。畫面上方有一個對白框，裡面寫著「在這座城市裡，秘密無處可藏。」畫面中的光線非常強烈，營造戲劇化又陰鬱的氛圍。

Python 代碼：

from google import genai

from google.genai import types

from PIL import Image

from io import BytesIO



client = genai.Client()



# Generate an image from a text prompt

response = client.models.generate_content(

model="gemini-2.5-flash-image-preview",

contents="A single comic book panel in a gritty, noir art style with high-contrast black and white inks. In the foreground, a detective in a trench coat stands under a flickering streetlamp, rain soaking his shoulders. In the background, the neon sign of a desolate bar reflects in a puddle. A caption box at the top reads \"The city was a tough place to keep secrets.\" The lighting is harsh, creating a dramatic, somber mood. Landscape.",

)



image_parts = [

part.inline_data.data

for part in response.candidates[0].content.parts

if part.inline_data

]



if image_parts:

image = Image.open(BytesIO(image_parts[0]))

image.save('comic_panel.png')

image.show()

連續畫作（漫畫分鏡 / 分鏡頭腳本）

緊貼最新科技資訊、網購優惠，追隨 Yahoo Tech 各大社交平台！

🎉📱 Tech Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/yahootechhk

🎉📱 Tech Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/yahootechhk/

🎉📱 Tech WhatsApp 社群：https://chat.whatsapp.com/Dg3fiiyYf3yG2mgts4Mii8

🎉📱 Tech WhatsApp 頻道：https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91dmR545urVCpQwq2D

🎉📱 Tech Telegram 頻道：https://t.me/yahootechhk