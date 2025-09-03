Yahoo 娛樂圈《阿龍》專訪 鄭中基否認乘勢復出
Nano Banana教學｜Google 官方提示範本助你輕鬆 AI 生圖
Nano Banana 在香港無需 VPN 就能用到。
Google 的 Nano Banana 圖像生成及編輯模型（正式名 Gemini 2.5 Flash Image）一經推出便風靡全網，相信大家這幾天一定已經見過不少人物變手辦、動漫變真人的 AI 圖片了。想要參與同樂，但卻老是弄不對提示詞？沒關係，Google 官方今日分享了 Nano Banana 的提示範本。只要稍微學習一下，你也能一句話創作出想要的畫面喔！
👉 一秒變 3D 公仔！教你超紅 nano banana AI 指令，香港可用、免 VPN
根據 Google 的指南，Nano Banana 總共能實現 5 類操作：
文本生成圖像：根據簡單或複雜的文本描述生成高品質圖像。
圖像 + 文本生成圖像（圖像編輯）：以一張圖片為基礎，根據文本提示添加、刪除或修改圖內元素，亦可調整畫面風格或顏色。
多圖合成及風格遷移：基於多張輸入的圖片合成新的場景，或將其中一張的風格遷移到另一張上。
迭代優化：利用對話逐步優化圖像。
文字渲染：生成包含清晰、位置合理文字的圖像，使用標誌、圖表、海報等視覺創作。
要想在這些功能上最大限度發揮 Nano Banana 的能力，Google 建議用家「要像講故事一樣描述畫面」，以下便是他們發布的 6 大提示詞模板。
1. 寫實照片場景
對於這類圖像，你需要像攝影師一樣思考，提示詞中盡量包含機位角度、畫面類型、光線、細節等內容，這樣更利於引導模型生成逼真圖片。
官方模板：
A photorealistic [shot type] of [subject], [action or expression], set in [environment]. The scene is illuminated by [lighting description], creating a [mood] atmosphere. Captured with a [camera/lens details], emphasizing [key textures and details]. The image should be in a [aspect ratio] format.
模板大意：
生成一張寫實風格的 [類型] 照片，主體是 [主體]，正在 [動作或表情]，場景位於 [環境]。由 [光線] 照亮，營造出 [氛圍]。使用 [相機、鏡頭] 拍攝，突出 [畫面紋理和細節]，圖片為 [比例] 格式。
提示示例：
A photorealistic close-up portrait of an elderly Japanese ceramicist with deep, sun-etched wrinkles and a warm, knowing smile. He is carefully inspecting a freshly glazed tea bowl. The setting is his rustic, sun-drenched workshop. The scene is illuminated by soft, golden hour light streaming through a window, highlighting the fine texture of the clay. Captured with an 85mm portrait lens, resulting in a soft, blurred background (bokeh). The overall mood is serene and masterful. Vertical portrait orientation.
提示大意：
一張寫實風格的人像特寫，主體是一位年邁的日本陶藝家，臉上有被陽光雕刻出的深深的皺紋，同時露出溫暖而睿智的微笑。他正在仔細端詳一個剛上釉的茶碗，場景是樸實、陽光充足的工作室。柔和的落日陽光從窗外射入，凸顯陶土的細膩紋理。使用 85mm 人像鏡頭拍攝，背景虛化柔和。整體氛圍寧靜並有大師意境，構圖為直向人像。
調用 API 生成圖片示例 Python 代碼：
from google import genai
from google.genai import types
from PIL import Image
from io import BytesIO
client = genai.Client()
# Generate an image from a text prompt
response = client.models.generate_content(
model="gemini-2.5-flash-image-preview",
contents="A photorealistic close-up portrait of an elderly Japanese ceramicist with deep, sun-etched wrinkles and a warm, knowing smile. He is carefully inspecting a freshly glazed tea bowl. The setting is his rustic, sun-drenched workshop with pottery wheels and shelves of clay pots in the background. The scene is illuminated by soft, golden hour light streaming through a window, highlighting the fine texture of the clay and the fabric of his apron. Captured with an 85mm portrait lens, resulting in a soft, blurred background (bokeh). The overall mood is serene and masterful.",
)
image_parts = [
part.inline_data.data
for part in response.candidates[0].content.parts
if part.inline_data
]
if image_parts:
image = Image.open(BytesIO(image_parts[0]))
image.save('photorealistic_example.png')
image.show()
2. 風格化插畫與貼紙
在創作貼紙、圖示或設計素材時，在提示中要明確說明需要的風格，另外白色背景也須單獨強調。
官方模板：
A [style] sticker of a [subject], featuring [key characteristics] and a [color palette]. The design should have [line style] and [shading style]. The background must be white.
模板大意：
一張 [風格] 的貼紙，主體是 [主體]，具備 [特徵] 和 [配色]。設計應使用 [線條風格] 和 [明暗風格]，背景必須為白色。
提示示例：
A kawaii-style sticker of a happy red panda wearing a tiny bamboo hat. It's munching on a green bamboo leaf. The design features bold, clean outlines, simple cel-shading, and a vibrant color palette. The background must be white.
提示大意：
一張可愛風格的貼紙，畫的是戴著迷你竹葉帽子的快樂小熊貓，它正在吃著綠色竹葉，設計使用粗厚、清晰的輪廓描邊，使用簡單的賽璐璐上色，配色鮮豔，背景必須為白色。
Python 代碼：
from google import genai
from google.genai import types
from PIL import Image
from io import BytesIO
client = genai.Client()
# Generate an image from a text prompt
response = client.models.generate_content(
model="gemini-2.5-flash-image-preview",
contents="A kawaii-style sticker of a happy red panda wearing a tiny bamboo hat. It's munching on a green bamboo leaf. The design features bold, clean outlines, simple cel-shading, and a vibrant color palette. The background must be white.",
)
image_parts = [
part.inline_data.data
for part in response.candidates[0].content.parts
if part.inline_data
]
if image_parts:
image = Image.open(BytesIO(image_parts[0]))
image.save('red_panda_sticker.png')
image.show()
3. 在圖中精準添加渲染文字
你只要清楚說明文字內容、字型風格和整體設計，模型就能產出高品質的圖片。
官方模板：
Create a [image type] for [brand/concept] with the text "[text to render]" in a [font style]. The design should be [style description], with a [color scheme].
模板大意：
為 [品牌或概念] 創作 [類型] 圖像，其中包含 [要渲染的文本]，使用 [字型風格]，設計應為 [設計風格]，並採用 [配色]。
提示示例：
Create a modern, minimalist logo for a coffee shop called 'The Daily Grind'. The text should be in a clean, bold, sans-serif font. The design should feature a simple, stylized icon of a coffee bean seamlessly integrated with the text. The color scheme is black and white.
提示大意：
為名為「The Daily Grind」的咖啡館設計一個現代、極簡的標誌。文字使用乾淨、粗體的無襯線字型，設計中包含一個與文字無縫融合的簡潔、風格化咖啡豆圖示，配色為黑白。
Python 代碼：
from google import genai
from google.genai import types
from PIL import Image
from io import BytesIO
client = genai.Client()
# Generate an image from a text prompt
response = client.models.generate_content(
model="gemini-2.5-flash-image-preview",
contents="Create a modern, minimalist logo for a coffee shop called 'The Daily Grind'. The text should be in a clean, bold, sans-serif font. The design should feature a simple, stylized icon of a a coffee bean seamlessly integrated with the text. The color scheme is black and white.",
)
image_parts = [
part.inline_data.data
for part in response.candidates[0].content.parts
if part.inline_data
]
if image_parts:
image = Image.open(BytesIO(image_parts[0]))
image.save('logo_example.png')
image.show()
4. 產品模型圖與商業攝影
宣傳產品、品牌時需要創作明確、專業的圖像，提示要突出環境 / 背景、佈光、拍攝角度、細節。
官方模板：
A high-resolution, studio-lit product photograph of a [product description] on a [background surface/description]. The lighting is a [lighting setup, e.g., three-point softbox setup] to [lighting purpose]. The camera angle is a [angle type] to showcase [specific feature]. Ultra-realistic, with sharp focus on [key detail]. [Aspect ratio].
模板大意：
一張在影棚光下拍攝的高解析度產品圖，主體是 [產品]，放置在 [表面或背景]。燈光採用 [佈光]，以達到 [效果]。機位是 [拍攝角度]，以展示 [特定賣點]。效果追求逼真，焦點要對準 [細節]，圖片為 [比例] 格式。
提示示例：
A high-resolution, studio-lit product photograph of a minimalist ceramic coffee mug in matte black, presented on a polished concrete surface. The lighting is a three-point softbox setup designed to create soft, diffused highlights and eliminate harsh shadows. The camera angle is a slightly elevated 45-degree shot to showcase its clean lines. Ultra-realistic, with sharp focus on the steam rising from the coffee. Square image.
提示大意：
一張在影棚光下拍攝的高解析度產品圖，主體是一隻極簡風格的霧面黑陶瓷咖啡杯，放置在拋光的混凝土表面上。燈光採用三點式柔光箱，以求達到柔和、漫反射高光和消除明顯陰影的效果。相機採用略帶俯視的 45 度角拍攝，以展示清晰的線條。效果要逼真，焦點放在杯中咖啡升起的蒸氣上，圖片為方形。
Python 代碼：
from google import genai
from google.genai import types
from PIL import Image
from io import BytesIO
client = genai.Client()
# Generate an image from a text prompt
response = client.models.generate_content(
model="gemini-2.5-flash-image-preview",
contents="A high-resolution, studio-lit product photograph of a minimalist ceramic coffee mug in matte black, presented on a polished concrete surface. The lighting is a three-point softbox setup designed to create soft, diffused highlights and eliminate harsh shadows. The camera angle is a slightly elevated 45-degree shot to showcase its clean lines. Ultra-realistic, with sharp focus on the steam rising from the coffee. Square image.",
)
image_parts = [
part.inline_data.data
for part in response.candidates[0].content.parts
if part.inline_data
]
if image_parts:
image = Image.open(BytesIO(image_parts[0]))
image.save('product_mockup.png')
image.show()
5. 極簡主義與留白設計
這類圖像很適合作為網站、示範或行銷素材的背景，便於後期添加文字，提示詞需要說明主體在畫面中的位置。
官方模板：
A minimalist composition featuring a single [subject] positioned in the [bottom-right/top-left/etc.] of the frame. The background is a vast, empty [color] canvas, creating significant negative space. Soft, subtle lighting. [Aspect ratio].
模板大意：
一張構圖極簡的圖片，畫面中只有單獨的 [主體]，位於畫面 [位置]。背景是一片巨大、空白的 [顏色] 畫布，留白要明顯。光線柔和、克制，圖像為 [比例] 格式。
提示示例：
A minimalist composition featuring a single, delicate red maple leaf positioned in the bottom-right of the frame. The background is a vast, empty off-white canvas, creating significant negative space for text. Soft, diffused lighting from the top left. Square image.
提示大意：
一張構圖極簡的圖片，一片精緻的紅色楓葉出現在畫面右下角。背景是一片空白的米白色畫布，為文字留出大量留白。為楓葉打上來自左上方的柔和、漫反射光，圖像為方形。
Python 代碼：
from google import genai
from google.genai import types
from PIL import Image
from io import BytesIO
client = genai.Client()
# Generate an image from a text prompt
response = client.models.generate_content(
model="gemini-2.5-flash-image-preview",
contents="A minimalist composition featuring a single, delicate red maple leaf positioned in the bottom-right of the frame. The background is a vast, empty off-white canvas, creating significant negative space for text. Soft, diffused lighting from the top left. Square image.",
)
image_parts = [
part.inline_data.data
for part in response.candidates[0].content.parts
if part.inline_data
]
if image_parts:
image = Image.open(BytesIO(image_parts[0]))
image.save('minimalist_design.png')
image.show()
6. 連續畫作（漫畫分鏡 / 分鏡頭腳本）
你可以透過清晰的場景描述，一格一格地創作視覺敘事，提示應說清前景 / 背景中的人物特徵和環境細節，並強調是否加入對白。
官方模板：
A single comic book panel in a [art style] style. In the foreground, [character description and action]. In the background, [setting details]. The panel has a [dialogue/caption box] with the text "[Text]". The lighting creates a [mood] mood. [Aspect ratio].
模板大意：
一格 [藝術風格] 的分鏡，前景中有 [具備特徵的人物]，背景是 [環境描述]。畫面裡包含了一個 [對白框]，裡面寫有 [文字]。用光線來呈現 [情緒、氛圍]，圖像為 [比例] 格式。
提示示例：
A single comic book panel in a gritty, noir art style with high-contrast black and white inks. In the foreground, a detective in a trench coat stands under a flickering streetlamp, rain soaking his shoulders. In the background, the neon sign of a desolate bar reflects in a puddle. A caption box at the top reads "The city was a tough place to keep secrets." The lighting is harsh, creating a dramatic, somber mood. Landscape.
提示大意：
一格帶有粗糲黑色電影風格和高反差黑白線條的漫畫分鏡。前景中有一位穿著風衣的偵探，站在閃爍的路燈下，雨水打濕了他的雙肩。背景中，一間破敗酒吧的霓虹燈招牌倒映在水坑裡。畫面上方有一個對白框，裡面寫著「在這座城市裡，秘密無處可藏。」畫面中的光線非常強烈，營造戲劇化又陰鬱的氛圍。
Python 代碼：
from google import genai
from google.genai import types
from PIL import Image
from io import BytesIO
client = genai.Client()
# Generate an image from a text prompt
response = client.models.generate_content(
model="gemini-2.5-flash-image-preview",
contents="A single comic book panel in a gritty, noir art style with high-contrast black and white inks. In the foreground, a detective in a trench coat stands under a flickering streetlamp, rain soaking his shoulders. In the background, the neon sign of a desolate bar reflects in a puddle. A caption box at the top reads \"The city was a tough place to keep secrets.\" The lighting is harsh, creating a dramatic, somber mood. Landscape.",
)
image_parts = [
part.inline_data.data
for part in response.candidates[0].content.parts
if part.inline_data
]
if image_parts:
image = Image.open(BytesIO(image_parts[0]))
image.save('comic_panel.png')
image.show()
緊貼最新科技資訊、網購優惠，追隨 Yahoo Tech 各大社交平台！
🎉📱 Tech Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/yahootechhk
🎉📱 Tech Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/yahootechhk/
🎉📱 Tech WhatsApp 社群：https://chat.whatsapp.com/Dg3fiiyYf3yG2mgts4Mii8
🎉📱 Tech WhatsApp 頻道：https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91dmR545urVCpQwq2D
🎉📱 Tech Telegram 頻道：https://t.me/yahootechhk
其他人也在看
小一縮班有一區削8班最傷 名校區買樓保值受考驗？
新學年小一縮班潮再現，元朗減8班最嚴重，觀塘黃大仙亦受壓。少子化趨勢下，校網效應或重塑樓市格局。Yahoo 地產 ・ 16 小時前
香港據悉對港交所和香港證監會員工涉嫌內幕交易進行調查
知情人士透露，香港正在調查內線交易的指控，涉及至少兩名香港交易所和金融監管機構的個人，也包括券商和網紅。Bloomberg ・ 10 小時前
盛品儒遺孀蔡一鳳指女兒常哭掛念爸爸 自己仍堅強撐起全家
亞視前高層盛品儒（James）於8月18日養和醫院病逝，終年48歲，遺下太太蔡一鳳與一對龍鳳胎。蔡一鳳在個人平台中分享自己的女兒常說掛念爸爸Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 6 小時前
28歲「超殺女」Chlöe Moretz與模特兒女友Kate Harrison結婚了！低調守護同性戀情7年，愛一個上一課終遇見幸福
Chlöe Grace Moretz 要結婚了！現年28歲的「超殺女」，與低調戀愛 7 年的女友 Kate Harrison 傳來結婚消息，二人於社交媒體發佈婚紗試身影片，洋溢著幸福甜蜜的笑容，到底是誰讓 Chlöe Moretz 說我願意？先戴上太陽眼鏡防閃，再一齊了解二人的戀愛經歷吧～Yahoo Style HK ・ 1 天前
Anne Hathaway拍戲滑倒，腳拗90度險「拗柴」？訓練腳腕6個動作，簡單在家自己做到強化腳踝肌肉
日前Anne Hathaway拍攝《穿Prada的惡魔2》時不慎跌倒，險些扭傷腳踝！幸好她身手敏捷，華麗起身！透過規律的拉筋和強化運動能有效增強腳踝穩定性，降低扭傷風險，以下介紹6個簡單拉筋運動，大家可以在家輕鬆實踐，讓你能跟Anne Hathaway一樣展現從容魅力！Yahoo Style HK ・ 13 小時前
改良版雪球｜傳中國富豪重投「雪球」衍生產品 年前被指是加劇跌市 監管部門曾出手限制
據彭博報道，一年前遭內地監管機構出手叫停，被指是加劇股市暴跌的「雪球」衍生產品，如今再次活躍於市場，不少中國富...BossMind ・ 12 小時前
69歲Bill Gates比爾蓋茲這可愛一面大家見過未？登上劉在錫節目分享「真富豪生活」：原來最愛「漢堡與薯條」、手機是用「這品牌褶機」
微軟創始人兼全球知名慈善家Bill Gates首次登上韓國tVN綜藝節目《劉QUIZ ON THE BLOCK》，成為韓國娛樂史上的標誌性時刻。主持人劉在錫與曹世鎬在節目中也坦言，錄影節目前「緊張到失眠」。到底在節目裡，Bill Gates分享了什麼「真富豪生活」呢？Yahoo Style HK ・ 16 小時前
林子祥自爆被醫生父遺棄英國自生自滅 冇錢返學打幾份工謀生冇人幫「求救即係乞食」
林子祥同葉蒨文早前接受查小欣嘅youtube節目訪問，宣傳佢地10月一齊舉行嘅演唱會。Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 12 小時前
楊證樺元朗幫助受傷伯伯被公開 獲網民激讚：演戲又好人品又好
TVB綠葉演員楊證樺加入娛樂圈多年，參演過無數劇集，近年佢投資成為保安公司老闆，仲落手落腳到多個啟德演唱會及體育賽事擔任保安工作。近日有網民喺Facebook專頁「元朗友」出PO分享一件好人好事，喺元朗街頭有一名伯伯受傷，期間獲多位熱心途人相助，當中包括楊證樺，事件曝光後，佢再次獲網民激讚。Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 7 小時前
43歲孫藝真「孫仙」威尼斯仙氣穿搭馬上收藏！同款testoni手袋、高跟鞋，百搭程度讓人忍不住入手
韓國女神孫藝真近日在 Instagram 分享海量威尼斯美照，一身仙氣造型瞬間吸引全球粉絲目光！韓國女神完美示範如何將意大利精品 Testoni 單品融入日常穿搭，舉手投足間盡顯優雅氣質，同款單品更即時成搶購目標！Yahoo Style HK ・ 1 天前
「意大利愛馬仕」Valextra手袋名媛貴婦都愛 低調奢華、無Logo設計！8折起入手Quiet Luxury熱潮下超值得投資手袋款
奢華不一定要靠全身Logo才算高級，近年時尚圈大熱的「Quiet Luxury」風潮下，愈來愈多人開始追求低調奢華的品味。而來自米蘭的Valextra，正是這種態度的最佳代表。這個創立於1937年的意大利品牌被譽為「意大利愛馬仕」，始終堅持不做大規模廣告、不以誇張標誌取勝，而是專注在皮革工藝與極簡設計上。其獨特的極簡哲學征服名流與時尚愛好者，如果你正在尋找一款不追隨潮流又長青的奢華手袋，Valextra無疑是最值得入手的選擇。Yahoo Style HK ・ 1 天前
秘戀下屬｜雀巢CEO上任一年即被炒 全因同下屬拍拖冇申報 曾被視為「可靠接班人」
繼早前在 Coldplay 演唱會偷食斷正，被逼辭職的 Astronomer 公司CEO Andy Byron...BossMind ・ 1 天前
iHerb突發71折！魚油Omega-3暢銷排行榜Top 10 最平$47入手NOW Foods/第一名近日賣出超過60,000件！
想給身體補充足夠Omega-3脂肪酸、DHA、EPA，真的不用天天吃深海魚，簡單吞一粒魚油丸就能輕鬆實現！魚油不僅有助於減少血管炎症、改善心血管健康，還對保護眼睛健康、提升記憶力很帶效，市面上不少魚油產品明確標註適合成人、嬰幼兒及孕婦食用，適用人群十分廣泛，是最好的入門級營養補充品！想輕鬆找到合適的產品，不妨參考iHerb的Omega-3魚油排行榜Top 10，看看大眾的熱門選擇，而且iHerb平台正推出驚喜優惠，各款魚油都有71折，正是入手好時機！Yahoo Food ・ 17 小時前
李日朗自揭2年前患胃癌 一日飲3公升中藥 3個月後奇蹟痊癒
現年43歲嘅李日朗（Don），喺2003年以歌手身份出道，並因拍攝TVB青春偶像劇《當四葉草碰上劍尖時》而為人認識。Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 11 小時前
仙氣學生「反正都遲了」道出社會潛規則？打工仔遲到扣薪有規管
學生一句「反正都遲了」引發網民熱議，被讚懂得社會潛規則，現實中返工遲到，僱主能否扣薪？勞工法例早有明文規定。Yahoo財經 ・ 1 天前
特朗普回應九三閱兵 稱中國不會對美國構成軍事威脅
【彭博】— 特朗普表示，中國不會對美國構成軍事威脅，並否認在北京舉行的大規模閱兵令美國擔憂。Bloomberg ・ 15 小時前
Uniqlo「最強手袋」登場，防水2Way工裝袋勢掀搶購潮！$300有找入手前Chloé總監打造平價時尚手袋
Uniqlo的新品總能帶來驚喜，繼早前爆紅的多口袋背包後，今年秋季再度與前Chloé及Givenchy創意總監Clare Waight Keller攜手，推出一款兼具防潑水功能與高機能設計的「2Way工裝袋」。這款手袋在細節處融入旅行必備的貼心巧思，完美符合香港人「一包走天下」的需求，而且價格十分親民，勢必再掀起一波搶購熱潮！Yahoo Style HK ・ 16 小時前
金價突破3,500美元創歷史新高 減息預期刺激需求
金價觸及紀錄高點，聯儲會減息前景以及對其未來前景的擔憂給黃金漲勢注入新動力。Bloomberg ・ 1 天前
文頌嫻晒與好姊妹宴會照 名牌細節有異令網民質疑已回復單身
文頌嫻與商人李梓慎於2012年結婚，二人當年假四季酒店舉行婚禮，仲喺宴會上宣布懷孕喜訊，誕下女兒Jamie後，文頌嫻淡出幕前，專心相夫教女。Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 1 天前
大摩瑞銀等投行齊聲唱好黃金 料減息後維持升勢
受投資人普遍預期聯儲局 (Fed) 本月中旬將減息，以及各國央行對黃金的持續強勁需求推動，紐約黃金期貨價格周二 (2 日) 漲破每盎司 3600 美元，創下歷史新高，黃金現貨價格也一路飆升突破每盎司 3,533 美元，同樣刷新歷史紀錄。黃金市場在經歷四個月橫盤整理後迎來突破性上漲，引發市場廣泛關注。鉅亨網 ・ 15 小時前