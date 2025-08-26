拆解以巴戰爭「人為」饑荒如何造成
Shopee House Welcomes Affiliates from All Channels for the First Time Ahead of 9.9 Super Shopping Day
Strengthening its ecosystem, Shopee connects affiliates and brands to help shoppers enjoy Lagi Murah and Lagi Cepat deals.
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 August 2025 - For the first time Shopee’s flagship event, Shopee House, welcomed affiliates from every channel, including Shopee Live, Shopee Video, and YouTube Shopping, at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur last weekend. The two-day activation brought together 500 top-performing affiliates who were matched with over 70 local favourite brands to connect, collaborate, and create content, empowering Malaysians to shop Lagi Murah and Lagi Cepat ahead of Merdeka and the 9.9 Sale.
Demonstrating the impact of these collaborations, livestream affiliates are set to host over 1,050 livestreams featuring participating brands leading up to 9.9. These sessions will include product demos, interactive Q&As, and real-time promotions to drive awareness and excitement for brands like Ozel and BigPlus.
Marking their third participation in Shopee House, Ozel, a jewellery brand from Kelantan with an established presence across Southeast Asia, shared their positive experience. “Through Shopee House, we were able to connect with a loyal customer-turned-affiliate who not only knew our products very well, but believed in them too. In fact, one of our affiliates achieved RM30,000 in sales just last month. This shows that when customers truly connect with a brand, they don't just buy from it; they grow with it, building trust and creating long-term success together.” commented Ozel.
Meanwhile, BigPlus, a Malaysian brand specialising in cleaning products and solutions, made its Shopee House debut. The brand cited, “Our experience at Shopee House was truly amazing, it gave us the chance to connect with a diverse group of affiliates, share product knowledge, and exchange valuable perspectives. We’re especially grateful to have engaged with over 400 affiliates who registered with us during the event, and look forward to continuing this collaboration.”
Shopee also organised roundtable sessions with key affiliates during the event, in line with the brand's commitment towards inclusivity and supporting local content creators.
Nur Afifah binti Rosli shared her experience as an affiliate during the roundtable. “Shopee has given me the space, tools, and support to grow from a part-time affiliate into a full-time content creator. Along the way, I’ve learned how to create content that resonates better with my audience, build stronger connections in the community, and at the same time, support local brands by bringing their products closer to Malaysians.”
YouTube affiliate Lex said during the roundtable, “It means a lot to have a platform like Shopee that listens to our feedback. Being part of this dialogue makes me feel valued, and I’m grateful to contribute towards shaping a better space that will empower future affiliates to grow with even more opportunities.”
“As 9.9 Super Shopping Day draws near, Shopee House highlights our dedication to enhancing the online shopping journey for Malaysians,” said Tan Ming Kit, Head of Marketing at Shopee Malaysia. “By successfully matching 500 affiliates to more than 70 brands, we continue to bring non-stop deals directly to buyers. This ensures Malaysians can continue to enjoy Lagi Murah deals and Lagi Cepat delivery with the products they love, all while shopping with greater trust, satisfaction, and convenience.”
Starting from 26 August 2025, join Jojo Ghazali and other content creators as they celebrate 9.9 Super Shopping Day where Malaysians can enjoy exciting offers, such as 50% Off Daily Lagi Murah deals, Free Shipping with no minimum spend, and Shopee Lagi Cepat Guaranteed Next-Day Delivery.Hashtag: #Shopee #ShopeeRaiLokal
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Shopee
Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.
Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.
Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and Monee.
新聞稿由客戶提供
其他人也在看
UNIQLO驚喜宣佈「奧斯卡影后」Cate Blanchett成為品牌大使！網友示愛：將UNIQLO穿成了高訂的模樣
UNIQLO 邀來 Clare Waight Keller 擔任全球創意總監後，近日宣佈「奧斯卡影后」Cate Blanchett 擔任 UNIQLO 的品牌大使，同日發佈了首張形象照。網友直指「將 UNIQLO 穿成了高訂的模樣」，讓大家驚喜萬分！Yahoo Style HK ・ 1 天前
張文慈爆從小被欺凌做暑期工被下藥迷姦 傷痕纍纍仍沒放棄：將傷害說出來就似將傷口脫落
曾於1996年參加亞洲小姐入行的張文慈（Pinky）近日上汪曼玲的YouTube節目《快拍.曼鏡頭》受訪，透露曾遭亞視雪藏，又指以前走性感路線是因為缺乏安全感。Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 10 小時前
江若琳演唱會有工人姐姐傾FaceTime？關係勁到要Elanne致歉：唔好意思
江若琳（Elanne）去年相隔7年復出樂壇，先後推出歌曲《一直留在心底的事》、《流著淚寫句號》，被樂迷指「江式情歌」終於回歸。日前（24日），江若琳假旺角麥花臣場館舉行《The Witness心的見證演唱會2025》，係相隔8年後再開騷，圈中好友周慧敏、唐詩詠、方力申、鄭俊弘、何雁詩、邱士縉、余慕蓮（魚毛）等等亦有到場支持。江若琳於演唱會大唱昔日經典代表作，包括《錯愛》、《傷情路》、《大步喊過》、《Show You》、《你不在了》等等，又帶來勁歌熱舞演出，全場氣氛高漲。Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 2 小時前
向太陳嵐主動加向華強前妻丁佩贍養費20倍 霸氣承諾「養她們一輩子」
向太陳嵐近年不時喺小紅書分享人生經歷，早前一條提及婚姻嘅片中，向太提到因為向華強前妻丁佩一個舉動，令佢決定自掏腰包代向生俾贍養費，仲加碼20倍！Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 4 小時前
TVB新劇《巨塔之后》播出日期釋出 女主角最初由張可頤變陣宣萱頂上
TVB與內地平台優酷合作開拍嘅醫療版《新聞女王》新劇《巨塔之后》將於8月27日中午12點於優酷率先上架，翡翠台播出時間則仍未釋出。Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 3 小時前
香港堅持輸入外勞 會否出現「澳門經驗」最悲觀情景？
本港最新失業數字上升，再度觸發輸入外勞淘汰本地人爭議。市場早有建議提醒，本港不要重蹈澳門覆轍，要精準輸入外勞，切勿打爛本地人飯碗，然而最終還是出現本地僱員「散工變冇工」個案。盤點「澳門經驗」，若外勞持續滲透各行各業，最悲觀將出現本地人可有可無的就業環境，還會衍生監管問題，奪去本地人營商機會Yahoo財經 ・ 5 小時前
滙豐因研究報告披露缺失遭證監會譴責並罰款420萬元
滙豐因在過去八年於發表關於香港上市證券的研究報告時違反披露規定，遭證監會譴責並罰款420萬元。 在滙豐自行作出匯報後，金管局與證監會合作展開調查。AASTOCKS ・ 2 小時前
中年好聲音4︳鄔友正斷腳肚痾照去海選 苦練3個月打定輸數 網友：難怪家人反對
經營海馬床褥生意嘅鄔友正，長袖善舞之餘亦都好識享受生活，工餘時間跳國標舞之外，早排仲開始練歌，因為要參加《中年好聲音4》！Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 7 小時前
新盤開價｜柴灣海德園首批120伙折實均價17565元 創港島東新盤呎價11年新低
柴灣近20年來首個新盤開價，就是由太古地產（1972）發展的海德園。項目今日（8月26日）公布首張價單涉及12...BossMind ・ 3 小時前
住簡約公屋入息夠買新iPhone？ 升級iPhone 17有難度
行政長官李家超到牛頭角探訪簡約公屋住戶，卻引發iPhone爭議，畫面顯示公屋住戶疑似使用iPhone 16 pro max，引起網民熱議新iPhone不便宜，自言仍在用iPhone 11 因此相當羨慕。翻查簡約公屋入息上限資料，一般住戶不吃不喝一個月也買得到，用蘋果並不稀奇，不過據報iPhone17全線加價，簡約公屋住戶資源有限，實在不宜升級Yahoo財經 ・ 1 天前
Jisoo看奈良美智展覽，穿搭單品全解析：手拿全新Lady Dior手袋，「綠色四葉草」設計細節超搶鏡
BLACKPINK 成員 Jisoo 日前去欣賞日本藝術家奈良美智的展覽，全身穿搭立刻成為焦點，特別是她手上那款全新的 Lady Dior 手袋，包身獨特的「綠色四葉草」設計，格外搶鏡！Yahoo Style HK ・ 10 小時前
李在明讀過《交易的藝術》避過「澤連斯基時刻」
【彭博】— 就在韓國總統李在明準備前往白宮前幾個小時，美國總統特朗普在社交媒體上的發帖，發出一種峰會要泡湯的氣勢。Bloomberg ・ 3 小時前
諸葛紫岐嫁入豪門享受闊太生活 獲名牌店內奢華慶生盡顯地位
曾自稱是諸葛亮第63代後人的諸葛紫岐（Marie）自從於2012年嫁給Neway二少爺薛嘉麟後，便淡岀幕前專心一致做豪少奶奶。最近她獲奢侈品牌Louis Vuitton（LV）為其慶生，並跟大家分享慶生過程。Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 7 小時前
泡泡瑪特新IP星星人被炒至逾1,450元 人民幣
內媒報道，泡泡瑪特(9992.HK)近日線上首發多款新品，包括2024年新簽約IP、正在冒起的Twinkle Twinkle(星星人)的新款毛絨掛件盲盒「星星人好夢氣象局系列」。AASTOCKS ・ 1 天前
「萬能key」童星楊凱博變靚仔小鮮肉 網民讚似韓國天花板級男神
昔日童星楊凱博，2013年憑保險公司廣告中一句「乜嘢叫保險」成為「萬能key」，引起改圖熱潮，深得網民喜愛。之後佢亦有參與唔少TVB劇集拍攝，例如《城寨英雄》、《乘勝狙擊》、《金宵大廈》及《降魔的》等等，曾多次飾演男主角嘅童年，去到2022年佢仲成為邵氏旗下藝員。Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 1 天前
樓市按揭｜滙豐推出新定息按揭 首三年定息或首五年定息2.73% 業界人士：毋須急決定
滙豐銀行今日推出全新定息按揭計劃，首三年定息或首五年定息2.73%，其後按息為P減1.75%（P現為5.25%...BossMind ・ 1 天前
吳岱融移居大馬過半退休生活 近況曝光外貌與湯鎮業激似樣
「新加坡第一帥哥 」吳岱融喺1987年加入TVB，憑 《 絕代雙驕 》中飾演花無缺爆紅，成為當家小生；不過佢喺90年代初因私自到ATV宣傳個人唱片專輯，而遭到TVB先雪藏後解約。喺10年前左右，佢先返TVB拍劇，越來越型嘅佢憑《巨輪II》奸角「鷲哥」高天鷲再度為人認識，佢係拍攝TVB《家族榮耀之繼承者》及Netflix劇《太陽星辰》後減產，移居大馬居住5千呎豪宅過半退休生活，真係好寫意呀！Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 1 天前
陳百祥譚詠麟去年傳不和突分享影片力證兄弟情：流言是娛樂圈的調味料
譚詠麟（阿倫）與陳百祥（阿叻）認識多年，一向都係好兄弟，但去年有傳因為阿叻脫離香港明星足球隊，另組精裝明星足球隊而鬧不和Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 2 小時前
Moncler激減低至5折 反季囤貨必買「法國羽絨之王」！$6,XXX入手羽絨外套、聯名Palm Angels系列只需6折
很多網店已經開始夏季大促銷，潮人最愛逛的END. Clothing也不例外。當中被稱為羽絨之王的法國頂級時裝品牌Moncler加入了這次的減價行列。今次優惠最低至5折，竟然$6,129就可以買到羽絨背心、$6,825就買到男裝羽絨外套，雖然香港已踏入炎炎夏日，但這個價錢絕對是反季囤貨必買之選。剩下的款式和碼數不多，手快有手慢無，即Click以下連結入手精品羽絨吧！Yahoo Style HK ・ 1 天前
53歲吳美珩「古典美人」罕見露面！與Do姐鄭裕玲、顧紀筠、宣萱好姊妹們「六美聚首」，真實的美貌與智慧並重
近日，鄭裕玲分享合照，指在努力兩年半後，和好友們終於能齊腳見面，而她的好友們包括顧紀筠、宣萱、吳美珩、丘凱敏和劉曉彤。合照不但令人驚訝，走智慧路線的人身邊都是同頻的朋友，也驚訝這六人確是美貌與智慧並重，無論外表或腦袋，經過年月都更好看，皆因人人都有各自的保養法。Yahoo Style HK ・ 12 小時前