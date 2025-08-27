居英港人製《香港搭船指南》 地圖顯示路線鼓勵坐船出遊
SY Holdings Launches Asia-Pacific’s First Supply Chain RWA Tokenization on HashKey Chain
SHENZHEN, CHINA - EQS Newswire - 27 August 2025 – SY Holdings Group Limited ("SY Holdings", stock code: 6069.HK), a leading digital technology firm specializing in AI-driven industrial supply chains, has launched the Asia-Pacific's first[1] supply chain asset-backed Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization on HashKey Chain, an Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain operated by HashKey Group, Asia's leading digital asset financial services group. The inaugural tranche has established a shelf quota equivalent to USD100 million, to be issued in multiple instalments under an innovative structure featuring multi-currency offerings and stablecoins subscription. The products are backed by the genuine income streams of high-quality supply chain assets across multiple sectors, including e-commerce, within SY Holdings' Supply Chain Technology Platform, and have received subscription from international investors. This pioneering RWA tokenization aligns with SY Holdings' global expansion strategy and its vision to build an AI-powered international supply chain platform, transforming real-world asset certainty into on-chain configurable value.
Real World Assets (RWAs) tokenization involves tokenizing physical assets via blockchain, creating standardized, divisible, and traceable digital assets that represent rights or interests in underlying assets. This innovative financial tool leverages blockchain's decentralization, transparency, immutability, and traceability, combined with global network interconnectivity, to enhance transaction security and transparency. Through structured design, RWA tokenization integrates seamlessly with stablecoin innovations, addressing traditional challenges like unclear ownership, limited liquidity, high transaction costs, and elevated investment barriers. Stablecoins, with their price stability and efficient settlement, serve as a critical bridge between real-world assets and on-chain value flows. They provide a reliable pricing unit, facilitate on-chain transactions, settlements, and profit distribution, and reduce transaction friction and currency risks. By combining supply chain asset-backed RWA tokenization with stablecoin applications, SY Holdings will enhances capital efficiency and lowers financing costs for SMEs while offering global investors compliant, efficient, and credible digital asset investment channels. According to Boston Consulting, driven by demand for stable returns and diversified assets alongside maturing blockchain technology, the RWA market could reach $16 trillion by 2030, becoming a vital link between traditional and digital economies.
As a Singapore capital-backed international enterprise, SY Holdings began its global expansion in August 2025, aiming to develop an AI-driven "International Supply Chain Technology Platform." This platform empowers small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across global supply chains with integrated solutions, including flexible supply chain services, financing, foreign exchange management, and digital enablement. These tools help SMEs scale efficiently into global markets, advancing SY Holdings' mission to "reshape global supply chains alongside SMEs" and drive a new era of synchronized global growth. The innovative application of RWA tokenization and stablecoins is a cornerstone of SY Holdings' globalization strategy, significantly enhancing its platform's light-asset operations and efficiency. By transforming high-quality supply chain assets into standardized, divisible, and traceable digital assets on-chain, SY Holdings will unlock efficient financing channels for SMEs and creates transparent, credible value carriers for assets previously inaccessible to international capital markets. This boosts their appeal to global institutional and Web3.0 investors, revitalizing low-liquidity assets for seamless capital turnover.
HashKey Group, Asia's leading digital asset financial services group with licenses for Exchange, Custody, and Asset Management, provides comprehensive solutions for RWA projects, spanning asset issuance, liquidity provision, and cross-border settlement. User funds are managed throughout by a regulated custodian, ensuring asset independence and security. HashKey Chain, its core blockchain platform, drives compliant and scalable Onchain Finance for financial institutions and RWA tokenization. In this project, HashKey Chain offers SY Holdings a secure, stable, and interoperable blockchain infrastructure, leveraging advanced smart contract standards and modular deployment to enable seamless registration, integration, reconciliation, and circulation of supply chain assets on-chain, ensuring efficient and traceable flows between off-chain and on-chain environments. Additionally, HashKey Group's HashKey NexaToken provides critical on-chain technical support for this project. Specializing in secure and efficient tokenization of traditional financial assets, HashKey NexaToken delivers an optimized user experience, high-performance and cost-effective design, rapid deployment, and robust security, flexibly addressing the diverse needs of SY Holdings' supply chain assets to enable swift project execution and efficient on-chain asset circulation.
The core objective of this project extends beyond SY Holdings' successful initial RWA tokenization effort, aiming to validate the compliance and scalability of the entire supply chain asset tokenization process. This lays the foundation for scaling more high-quality international supply chain assets onto SY Holdings' technology platform and forging deeper connections with Web3.0 capital ecosystems. As strategic partners, SY Holdings and HashKey Group will actively explore pathways to link supply chain assets with global capital, promoting standardized and scalable on-chain asset flows to provide global investors with secure, transparent, and innovative digital asset investment opportunities.
"We are excited to partner with HashKey Chain to launch the Asia-Pacific's first supply chain RWA tokenization project, driving the global tokenization of supply chain assets and accelerating their integration with Web3.0 technologies. Moving forward, SY Holdings will harness its deep expertise in digitalizing and intelligently managing supply chain assets to expand into the Web3.0 space, reducing reliance on traditional issuer credit enhancements and bridging gaps in transactional transparency within the Web3.0 ecosystem. By fully mapping authentic, sustainable, and verifiable supply chain assets onto the blockchain and leveraging stablecoins' 'payment-as-settlement' efficiency, we can better empower SMEs in global industrial supply chains. This opens new avenues for global investors to access credible supply chain asset investments. SY Holdings is committed to collaborating with ecosystem partners to build an open, compliant, and mutually beneficial Web3.0 ecosystem, strengthening real-world industries through digital innovation and delivering sustainable value for SMEs and global investors," SY Holdings stated.
Note[1]: Reference data from the RWA.xyz platform as of August 27, 2025
About HashKey Chain
HashKey Chain is the preferred blockchain for financial institutions and RWA tokenization, dedicated to promoting compliant and scalable Onchain Finance. As a compliance-friendly blockchain infrastructure, HashKey Chain provides a secure and transparent on-chain environment for institutions.
HashKey Chain inherits Ethereum's decentralized security while enhancing transaction efficiency through high-performance optimization, ensuring on-chain asset stability and traceability. Its low-cost solution offers minimal Gas fees and high throughput, enabling efficient circulation of MMFs, bonds, funds, and stablecoins while reducing institutional operational costs.
HashKey Chain collaborates with leading financial institutions and compliant Web3 projects to provide solutions for institutional DeFi, RWA tokenization, and stablecoin settlement, accelerating the financial system's digital transformation.
About SY Holdings
SY Holdings Group Limited ("SY Holdings" or the "Group", stock code: 6069.HK) is the first "AI+Industrial Supply Chain" digital intelligence technology company listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The major institutional shareholders of SY Holdings include Temasek Holdings of Singapore, Wuxi Communications Group, XtalPi and Be Friends. The Group has been included in the MSCI series indices, Hang Seng Composite Index, FTSE Index, Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, and Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs. It was recognized in 2023 as one of "CNBC's Top 200 Global Fintech Companies" and in 2024 as a "Forbes China Top 50 Fintech Influential Enterprise," demonstrating international market recognition of its development.
While deepening its presence in national pillar industries such as infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, and commodities, SY Holdings is actively expanding into strategic emerging sectors including e-commerce, robotics. SY Holdings adopts the differentiated "transaction-focused, entity-light" model, uses AI Agent to link industrial ecosystem and conduct data analysis, and helps the growth of small and medium enterprises ("SMEs") through platform technology service. As of June 30, 2025, SY Holdings has helped over 19,000 SMEs secure over RMB 270 billion in order acquisition and working capital turnover.
In August 2025, while intensifying its global expansion, SY Holdings positioned its Singapore international headquarters as the strategic bridgehead and formally launched its global strategy. The Group will build a new "International Supply Chain Technology Platform" powered by AI, which focuses on serving SMEs in the upstream and downstream of the global supply chain and provides one-stop solutions encompassing flexible supply chain services, cross-border working capital, exchange rate management and digital empowerment. The Group is committed to supporting SMEs in efficiently expanding into global markets, while fulfilling its mission of "reshaping the global supply chain hand in hand with SMEs" and jointly opening a new era of growth in resonance with global development.
