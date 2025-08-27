居英港人製《香港搭船指南》 地圖顯示路線鼓勵坐船出遊
Tanoto Foundation Develops Impactful Future Leaders at Tanoto Scholars Gathering 2025
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 August 2025 - High unemployment among educated youth and a lack of leadership readiness are significant challenges on Indonesia's path to its "Golden Indonesia 2045" vision. Data from Statistics Indonesia (BPS) in February 2025 indicated a national open unemployment rate of 4.76%, with 7.28 million people unemployed. Alarmingly, the unemployment rate for university graduates is even higher at 5.25%. This gap highlights that academic qualifications alone are insufficient for the demands of the modern workforce and future leadership roles.
To address this, graduates need to have not only technical competence but also strong soft skills, leadership abilities, a collaborative spirit and robust social awareness, especially in today's volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous (VUCA) world.
Tanoto Foundation, an independent philanthropic organisation that catalyses systems change in education and healthcare founded by Sukanto Tanoto and Tinah Bingei Tanoto in 1981, is committed to nurturing university graduates to become impactful future leaders through its flagship TELADAN (Transforming Education to Produce Future Leaders) Programme. The TELADAN Programme provides scholarships to undergraduate students from 10 partner universities in Indonesia. What distinguishes the TELADAN Programme is its structured leadership training provided to its recipients, known as Tanoto Scholars, from their second to eighth semesters to enhance their leadership and soft skills.
Tanoto Scholars Gathering 2025: To Learn and To Lead
A key component of the TELADAN Programme is the Tanoto Scholars Gathering (TSG), an annual forum that brings together Tanoto Scholars from across Indonesia to learn, network and strengthen their leadership capabilities. This year's TSG was held from July 24 – 26, 2025 at the RAPP Complex in Pangkalan Kerinci, Riau. The event was attended by 291 Tanoto Scholars from 10 partner universities: IPB University, Diponegoro University, Gadjah Mada University, Brawijaya University, Universitas Indonesia, University of North Sumatra, Bandung Institute of Technology, Hasanuddin University, Mulawarman University, Riau University, and Andalas University. Through the theme, "Learn & Lead: Becoming the Champion of Good", Tanoto Scholars were encouraged to embody impactful and sustainable leadership.
Benny Lee, CEO of Tanoto Foundation, stated that the TSG aims to shape scholars into role models. "The core value we instil is that every Tanoto Scholar must be a role model for doing good. This philosophy of creating a positive impact is a legacy from our founders, Mr. Sukanto Tanoto and Mrs. Tinah Bingei Tanoto," he said at the opening ceremony. "As future leaders, Tanoto Scholars must not only be examples but also lead others to do good. They have a responsibility to bring progress to society."
Eduward Ginting, Chief Operating Officer of RAPP, who also opened the event, urged the scholars to become impactful leaders. "You are champions selected through a rigorous process. As chosen students, you must create an impact not only in your immediate surroundings but also on a broader scale for Indonesia," said Eduward.
During her session at the start of TSG 2025, Veronica Tan, Deputy Minister of Women Empowerment and Child Protection, emphasised the importance of a positive mindset. "You must feed yourselves with things that build you up. Surround yourselves with a positive environment and supportive people," she advised. "Intellect is important, but conscience is even more so. A sharp mind without a good character is useless. Therefore, be leaders with a conscience who bring positive impact to others".
In his session, Professor Brian Yuliarto, Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Technology, called the university years a "golden time" for building networks, character and life vision. He shared 12 characters for success, including strong desire, self-belief, specialised knowledge, imagination and persistence. "We need smart people who produce breakthroughs that change the quality of life for society. They must be not just competent, but also relevant and contributive," he concluded.
Adding another perspective, Angkie Yudistia, CEO of Thisable Enterprise, shared her inspiring journey of creating opportunities amid challenges. She recounted how losing her hearing at a young age motivated her to rise up and become a sociopreneur. Angkie urged the scholars to become future leaders who possess empathy, self-awareness and a strong commitment to equality and collaboration.
The TSG 2025 activities were designed to be immersive. Scholars participated in an industrial visit to a business group of the Royal Golden Eagle (RGE) – also founded by Sukanto Tanoto – to learn firsthand how a sustainable business is built and developed. They also engaged in an experiential leadership workshop and outbound activities to hone their teamwork, quick decision-making, and problem-solving skills. The overall goal is to equip Tanoto Scholars with relevant soft skills and a leadership mindset, preparing them to create a positive impact in any field they enter.
A Model for Leadership Development: The TELADAN Programme
Demonstrating its ongoing commitment, Tanoto Foundation's TELADAN Programme offers a holistic leadership development model for students at its partner universities in Indonesia. This comprehensive scholarship goes beyond financial aid by providing structured training to build critical soft skills. The programme also provides support for its scholars to participate in international competitions, internships, and research projects.
Upon graduation, scholars join the global Tanoto Foundation alumni network, which spans across Indonesia and the world. Since 2006, the foundation's scholarship programmes have benefited 8,559 students as of 2024.
Hashtag: #RGE #RoyalGoldenEagle #TanotoFoundation #TELADAN #Education #Leadership #GoldenIndonesia2045 #SocialImpact
https://www.tanotofoundation.org
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Tanoto Foundation
At Tanoto Foundation, we unlock human potential, help communities thrive, and create lasting impact. Founded in 1981 by Sukanto Tanoto and Tinah Bingei Tanoto, we are an independent family foundation that believes in providing every person with the opportunity to realise his or her full potential. To do so, we catalyse systems change in education and healthcare. Our approach is impact-first, collaborative and evidence-based. We invest for the long term and strive to develop leaders who can drive sustained, positive outcomes.
More information is available at www.tanotofoundation.org.
新聞稿由客戶提供
其他人也在看
無印良品在中國商標訴訟終極敗訴 不能用「無印良品」
據《日經》報道，日本生活雜貨企業「無印良品」的良品計劃公司在中國的業務，由於「無印良品」商標被中國當地企業率先註冊，早前向法院申請商標無效的訴訟，今年6月被中國最高人民法院駁回了再審請求，已經確定終極敗訴。Yahoo財經 ・ 1 小時前
「90年代娛圈女神」楊采妮現身香港凍齡示人 多年DJ好友盛讚溫婉性格「是我人生中的柔順劑」
90年代娛圈女神楊采妮近年甚少露面，2017年誕下孖仔嘅Charlie多數都係出席公開活動先見到佢。尋日商台DJ雲妮喺社交平台post咗一張同楊采妮嘅合照Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 1 小時前
東張西望｜裝修師傅詐騙衝紅燈逃走 主持黃耀英狂奔捉人被讚勇猛：成個賽馬直擊咁
TVB資訊性節目《東張西望》報道指多名市民因相信社交媒體上郭姓裝修師傅安排裝修，卻慘遭詐騙，損失從數千至數萬元不等Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 4 小時前
42歲陳妍希離婚後魅力狀態更佳？告別婚姻、回復單身的自愛哲學：兩個人不幸福，不如一個人過
憑《那些年，我們一起追的女孩》於亞洲爆紅的陳妍希， 2025 年 2 月宣佈與陳曉結束 8 年婚姻，但陳曉竟於半年後傳出再婚，引起全網熱烈討論！Yahoo Style HK ・ 1 天前
張致恒轉行做搬運工人黑雨仍開工 爆太太兒子曾住庇護中心
長期財困、多次被業主逼遷的前Boy'z成員張致恒(Steven)，近日被雜誌拍到轉行做電器搬運工人，而且黑雨期間仍冒雨工作，一洗過往「大食懶」形象。Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 7 小時前
全球生活與工作平衡指數 新西蘭蟬聯冠軍 新加坡亞洲最佳 香港排「呢個位」
不少打工族渴望實現工作與生活的平衡，但真正能夠做到的卻寥寥可數！全球人力資源平台Remote.com最新發佈《生活與工作平衡指數》(Global Life-Work Balance Index 2025)，針對全球GDP前60名的國家及地區進行評估，結果顯示香港排名第44，表現遜於多個亞洲鄰近地區。紐西蘭連續第三年蟬聯am730 ・ 22 小時前
特朗普曾4次致電 印度總理莫迪就是不接
據德媒《法蘭克福匯報》周三（27 日）報導，美國決定對印度徵收額外關稅後，美國總統特朗普最近幾周 4 次試圖撥通印度總理莫迪的電話，但莫迪均拒絕接聽。鉅亨網 ・ 5 小時前
張文慈爆從小被欺凌做暑期工被下藥迷姦 傷痕纍纍仍沒放棄：將傷害說出來就似將傷口脫落
曾於1996年參加亞洲小姐入行的張文慈（Pinky）近日上汪曼玲的YouTube節目《快拍.曼鏡頭》受訪，透露曾遭亞視雪藏，又指以前走性感路線是因為缺乏安全感。Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 1 天前
江若琳演唱會有工人姐姐傾FaceTime？關係勁到要Elanne致歉：唔好意思
江若琳（Elanne）去年相隔7年復出樂壇，先後推出歌曲《一直留在心底的事》、《流著淚寫句號》，被樂迷指「江式情歌」終於回歸。日前（24日），江若琳假旺角麥花臣場館舉行《The Witness心的見證演唱會2025》，係相隔8年後再開騷，圈中好友周慧敏、唐詩詠、方力申、鄭俊弘、何雁詩、邱士縉、余慕蓮（魚毛）等等亦有到場支持。江若琳於演唱會大唱昔日經典代表作，包括《錯愛》、《傷情路》、《大步喊過》、《Show You》、《你不在了》等等，又帶來勁歌熱舞演出，全場氣氛高漲。Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 23 小時前
Jisoo看奈良美智展覽，穿搭單品全解析：手拿全新Lady Dior手袋，「綠色四葉草」設計細節超搶鏡
BLACKPINK 成員 Jisoo 日前去欣賞日本藝術家奈良美智的展覽，全身穿搭立刻成為焦點，特別是她手上那款全新的 Lady Dior 手袋，包身獨特的「綠色四葉草」設計，格外搶鏡！Yahoo Style HK ・ 1 天前
陳百祥譚詠麟去年傳不和突分享影片力證兄弟情：流言是娛樂圈的調味料
譚詠麟（阿倫）與陳百祥（阿叻）認識多年，一向都係好兄弟，但去年有傳因為阿叻脫離香港明星足球隊，另組精裝明星足球隊而鬧不和Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 1 天前
泡泡瑪特新IP星星人被炒至逾1,450元 人民幣
內媒報道，泡泡瑪特(9992.HK)近日線上首發多款新品，包括2024年新簽約IP、正在冒起的Twinkle Twinkle(星星人)的新款毛絨掛件盲盒「星星人好夢氣象局系列」。AASTOCKS ・ 1 天前
建滔張國榮料恒指年底前升至30000點
港股今日大幅造好，逼近26000點，見2021年10月高位，建滔集團(0148.HK)主席張國榮於半年業績記者會表示，由於有北水流入，故認為港股仍有上升空間，預計今年底前可以升至30000點水平。infocast ・ 1 天前
愛·回家 ｜女神葉蒨文演Candy九年被指已離開劇組 不捨得角色 ： 總要畢業嘅
TVB節目《女神配對計劃》現正熱播，女神葉蒨文（Sophie）飾演的Candy久未於《愛·回家之開心速遞》露面Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 1 天前
魚樂無窮│染藍魔咒終有一天實現（唐牛）
市值夠大乃做藍籌新貴其中一項必要條件，所以他們十居其九，都累積了龐大升幅。任由一隻股票幾勁都好，增長力度總隨着時間而有一日會減慢，股價自然會由高位回落，所以染藍魔咒終有一天會實現，就係咁解。Yahoo財經專欄 ・ 1 天前
62歲錢小豪移居中山 大曬寬敞家居內貌 形容生活無聊
武打男星錢小豪於8、90年代當紅，先後出演逾90部影片及經典動作電影，包括《殭屍先生》系、《大頭綠衣鬥殭屍》等等。近年錢小豪近年工作量大減，亦因剃光頭和身形消瘦，引發外界對其健康狀況關注。Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 1 小時前
港股24小時交易 打工仔炒股應該幾時休息？
港股24小時交易，耀才打「開口牌」，直指初期有助提升港股成交額50%至70%，長遠實施成交翻倍，本港應要順勢而為。港股是否一開就會「發大財」，暫時未有研究結果，但若港股開通全日交易，加上美股明年實施「24X5」，除了對小型券商可能造成壓力外，一般打工仔要貼市投資，未來會有相當難度，或者要考慮改變睡眠習慣、轉工甚至辭職炒股Yahoo財經 ・ 2 小時前
「港版羅拉」朱芊佩開工被網媒記者捕獲即場訪問 網民鬧爆主持「真係好冇禮貌」
從事運輸搬運工作嘅朱芊佩（小朱）外貌標緻卻擁有健碩身型，2017年被拍攝到爆肌搬運貨物，惹起全城熱話，被封為「最美搬運工」及「港版羅拉」Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 4 小時前
消委會薯片薯條｜9成樣本含致癌物質？7款薯片薯條安全名單！蔬菜零食比蝦條致癌物質更高
薯片薯條等零食是不少人的心頭好，但消委會指出食薯片薯條有致癌機會，原因是這類經高溫煎炸烹調的零食大多含有可能令人類致癌的丙烯酰胺！消委會於第526期《選擇》月刊中，測試77款預先及非預先包裝薯片、蝦條等不同材料製造的香脆零食樣本，除1款蔬菜脆片及6款蝦片外，所有樣本均含有可致癌物質丙烯酰胺（acrylamide），當中以預先包裝薯片、薯條丙烯酰胺平均含量最高。Yahoo Food ・ 1 天前
【萬寧】星期三優惠大放送（只限27/08）
萬寧今個星期三帶嚟精選Mannings Guardian自家品牌皇牌洗面巾系列！另外，而家購買萬寧自家品牌／Mannings Guardian 自家品牌產品滿$60獨家送萬寧$15現金優惠券；而yuu會員買單件萬寧自家品牌／Mannings Guardian 自家品牌／注目品牌產品更可專享9折優惠，出位價仲有多款健與美產品優惠！YAHOO著數 ・ 7 小時前