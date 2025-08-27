居英港人製《香港搭船指南》 地圖顯示路線鼓勵坐船出遊
TCMA leads Thai cement industry to reaffirm climate action leadership towards Net Zero 2050 at 2025 TCMA Technical Conference and Exhibition
BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 August 2025 - Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA) successfully hosted its flagship event, the "2025 TCMA Technical Conference and Exhibition" from 21-22 August 2025 at Hotel La Casetta by Toscana Valley, Khao Yai. The event brought together key figures from the Thai cement industry, global organizations, and leading innovators/ technology providers to exchange insights and strengthen collaboration to accelerate decarbonization in cement industry towards net zero 2050. The two-day conference, with theme 'Decarbonization Technology: Advancing the Cement Industry towards Net Zero 2050' underscored the industry's commitment to 'determined collaboration' on the path towards Net Zero 2050, its experience can inspire the region and beyond.
The Power of Collaborative Action
Dr. Chana Poomee, Chairman of TCMA emphasized that the 2025 TCMA Technical Conference and Exhibition reflected the continuing effort of cement industry in decarbonization path, including marked a significant collaborative action among all stakeholders in the country and global partnerships towards Net Zero 2050 and a sustainable future with leaving no one behind.
The conference highlighted the latest technologies, innovations, products, and solutions to support the industry's low-carbon transition, included: - 1) Alternative Fuel & Material Innovation 2) Digital & AI Strategic Transformation 3) Decarbonization & Green Technologies, and 4) Advancing Towards Net Zero 2050, as well as tangible global progress in Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS).
The transition to Net Zero represents more than carbon reduction, but also significant opportunities for job creation, income generation, innovation, industrial development, and strengthened country competitiveness, with vital to success is cross-sector cooperation.
TCMA extended its gratitude to global partners who presented their perspectives, fostering collaboration across all levels, including representatives from 10 countries, innovators and technology developers across the world who showcased state-of-the-art carbon reduction technologies, innovations, products, and solutions.
Leading Global Organizations Join Forces
Mr. Zhao Jie, Chief of the Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), delivered the opening keynote address, noting that "Achieving Net Zero is a formidable challenge. The key enablers can be highlighted: - clear, long-term policy signals and government commitment to provide a stable investment environment, technology collaboration to accelerate innovation, minimize costs and share knowledge, enabling market conditions to create sustained demand for low-carbon products, particularly through Green Public Procurement, and green financing mechanisms. UNIDO commends TCMA's leadership in advancing the cement industry's transition to Net Zero 2050 and stands ready to support its efforts."
A panel discussion 'From Integration to Implementation' followed, with contributions from Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH by Mrs. Insa Illgen, Programme Director, Thai-German Cooperation Energy Mobility Climate, World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) by Mr. Joe Phelan, Executive Director Asia Pacific & Member of the Extended Leadership Group, ASEAN Federation of Cement Manufacturers (AFCM) by Dr. Chana Poomee, AFCM President, and Asian Development Bank (ADB) by Mr. Christopher J. Best.
The representatives from GIZ, WBCSD, AFCM, and ADB agreed that TCMA's leadership has been instrumental in driving the industry's collective progress with continued support to all organizations in line with their respective mandates. With a clear framework in the Thailand 2050 Net Zero Cement and Concrete Roadmap and multilateral collaboration, domestically and internationally, Thailand is well-positioned to serve as a role model on industry decarbonization and inspire the regional and beyond.
Bridging the Knowing–Doing Gap, Advancing to Net Zero 2050
In closing, Dr. Chana Poomee, Chairman of TCMA stressed that enabling the transition to Net Zero 2050 strongly require not only knowledge but also the continuing of collaborative meaningful action at all levels, including the importance of timely investment in advanced technologies that will help reduce long-term costs, leveraging the potential of each sector for co-creation value, establishing efficient capital allocation mechanisms to drive the entire system e.g. the energy transition from fossil to renewable or low-carbon energy by utilizing agricultural waste and maximizing domestic resources to strengthen the industrial sector.
"The 2025 TCMA Technical Conference and Exhibition highlights the industry's priorities: adopting advanced technologies, securing green financing, and leveraging collaborative action among all stakeholders in the country and global partnerships to meet shared goals. This will enable Thailand's cement industry to achieve Thailand 2050 Net Zero Cement and Concrete Roadmap and inspire other industries in the regional and beyond on decarbonization." Dr. Chana concluded.
#TCMA #สมาคมอุตสาหกรรมปูนซีเมนต์ไทย #ThaiCementClimateAction #TCMAtoNetZero2050
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
