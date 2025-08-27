居英港人製《香港搭船指南》 地圖顯示路線鼓勵坐船出遊
Together Diamonds Launches in Singapore as the First Keepsake Diamond Atelier for Life’s Milestones, Not Just Memorials
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 August 2025 - Together Diamonds, Singapore's first homegrown keepsake diamond atelier, has officially launched with a mission to transform life's milestones into timeless treasures. A true market disruptor, the brand is the first in Singapore to create authentic, IGI-certified diamonds from the hair, fur, or ashes of loved ones and pets using advanced High-Pressure High-Temperature (HPHT) technology. This innovative service offers customers a deeply personal way to celebrate relationships and memories, from engagements and anniversaries to everyday gestures of love.
This intricate process allows customers to carry a part of their loved ones with them, encapsulated in a beautiful, enduring diamond. The brand's commitment to quality ensures that each diamond meets exceptional standards, with color grades of DEF (colorless), clarity of VS (Very Slightly Included), and excellent cut.
What Sets Together Diamonds Apart:
Most Affordable in the Industry: Offering the best prices without compromising on quality, making keepsake diamonds accessible to everyone.
Fastest Lead Time: Custom diamonds delivered in just 3 months, compared to competitors who often take over a year.
Full Transparency: The only company that videos the entire process of crafting each customer's diamond.
Guaranteed Quality: Every custom diamond is guaranteed to be at least DEF color, VS clarity, and excellent cut—standards unmatched in the industry.
Added Value: Free IGI certification for diamonds 0.5 carats and above.
In conjunction with this innovative offering, Together Diamonds is excited to announce the opening of its first physical store at Excelsior Shopping Centre, located at 5 Coleman Street, Singapore 179805. This new retail space provides customers with the opportunity to explore the brand's bespoke jewelry collections firsthand and consult with experts to craft their personalized keepsakes.
Building on founder Andrew Lim's success with Apart.sg, a local keepsake jewelry brand, Together Diamonds takes a bold leap forward, turning hair, fur, and ashes into authentic diamonds. This unique offering not only honors cherished memories but also reinvents the emotional significance of diamonds.
"After working with so many customers at Apart.sg, I realized that one of the biggest regrets people have after loss is not celebrating life enough with their loved ones. Don't wait till it's too late. That's why Together Diamonds is all about celebrating every milestone," mused founder of Together Diamonds, Andrew Lim. "Lab-grown diamonds have become popular because they're affordable, but in the process, they've lost their emotional meaning. Together Diamonds is here to change that."
Unlike traditional keepsake jewelry that often centers around grief and farewells, Together Diamonds is redefining the narrative by positioning keepsake diamonds for celebratory events. Be it engagements, anniversaries, Mother's Day, or simply as a gesture of love, Together Diamonds offers a meaningful way to celebrate every milestone, no matter how big or small.
Together Diamonds believes in the power of creativity when celebrating life's most important milestones, beyond just memorialising end-of-life moments:
Family Bonds: Create a diamond using hair from every family member to symbolize unity and closeness.
Unbreakable Love: Combine hair from partners to craft a diamond that represents an enduring bond—perfect for engagements or anniversaries.
Memorial Tributes: Transform the hair, fur, or ashes of loved ones and pets into a lasting tribute, honoring their memory in a meaningful way.
The possibilities are endless. Imagine a mother wearing a diamond made from the hair of every family member, keeping her loved ones close no matter where they are. Or a couple celebrating their 30th anniversary with a diamond made from both their hair, symbolizing an unbreakable bond. The concept is designed to be as creative and personal as each customer's journey.Hashtag: #TogetherDiamonds
About Together Diamonds
Together Diamonds is Singapore's first keepsake diamond atelier dedicated to celebrating life's milestones—not just memorials. Using advanced High-Pressure High-Temperature (HPHT) technology, the brand transforms hair, fur, and ashes from loved ones into authentic, IGI-certified diamonds of the highest quality (DEF color, VS clarity, excellent cut).
Founded by Andrew Lim, the entrepreneur behind keepsake jewelry brand Apart.sg, Together Diamonds is a true market disrupter that redefines the emotional meaning of lab-grown diamonds. More than a symbol of luxury, each diamond is a deeply personal treasure—whether honoring family bonds, celebrating anniversaries, or paying tribute to cherished memories.
With a flagship store at Excelsior Shopping Centre, Together Diamonds combines transparency, craftsmanship, and accessibility, offering customers affordable luxury with quick lead times and a fully documented process. The brand empowers individuals to carry their most meaningful connections with them, turning life's most important moments into everlasting brilliance.
Address: 5 Coleman Street B1-16B Excelsior Shopping Centre, Singapore 179805
Operating Hours: By appointment only, via +65 8955 2713
Website:
