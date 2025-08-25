拆解以巴戰爭「人為」饑荒如何造成
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 August 2025 - EPIC 2025 Presented by Cathay and HSBC has successfully concluded its transcontinental pitching sessions, narrowing down 1,200 applications to the top 100 startups. These finalists, rigorously evaluated by a panel of industry-savvy judges with deep market expertise, will advance to the grand finals this November. The semi-finalists will be heading to Hong Kong for a chance to grasp the unprecedented USD 105M of targeted investment funding and USD 240,000 cash prizes.
Organised by the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), EPIC 2025 is HKSTP's annual flagship startup event and an upscaled iteration of the I&T mega event in Asia. In July, four regional pitching sessions were held in both on- and offline arenas across July, for startups from around the world, to present the latest solutions in Digital Health Tech, FinTech, and GreenTech tracks with entrepreneurism on display. The top 100 semi-finalists have been selected — 85% of which are non-local startups, making this the most globally diverse edition of EPIC yet.
The 9th edition has not only drawn participation from startups but also garnered strong support from heavyweight corporate partners, including: Co-Title Sponsors Cathay – Hong Kong's world-leading airline and premium lifestyle brand, and HSBC – the global bank for innovators, and Digital Health Tech Sponsor Takeda - the multinational pharmaceutical company. Together with other strategic partners, they will further illustrate an extensive reach of opportunities in terms of business investment, industry collaboration, and market exposure that sees no limits.
Spanning over days in early November, semi-finalists will be sponsored (*T&C applies for complimentary flight and accommodation) and welcomed into Hong Kong for an EPIC Week that consists of a Tech Spotlight showcase, a Greater Bay Area Exploration tour, and ends with the Grand Finale taking place at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal on 7 November, the iconic symbol of Hong Kong's economy glorious past, will soon be making new history.
Please visit here for the full list of Top 100 semi-finalists entering the Grand Finale of EPIC 2025.
Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation
Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 to create a thriving I&T ecosystem grooming 13 unicorns, more than 15,000 research professionals and over 2,300 technology companies from 26 countries and regions focused on developing healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies, etc.
Our growing innovation ecosystem offers comprehensive support to attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation for technology ventures, with the I&T journey built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Pak Shek Kok, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long realising a vision of new industrialisation for Hong Kong, where sectors including advanced manufacturing, micro-electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined.
Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch in Futian, Shenzhen plays positive roles in connecting the world and the mainland with our proximity, strengthening cross-border exchange to bring advantages in attracting global talent and allowing possibilities for the development of technology companies in seven key areas: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech and sustainability, with both dry and wet laboratories, co-working space, conference and exhibition facilities, and more.
Through our R&D infrastructure, startup support and enterprise services, commercialisation and investment expertise, partnership networks and talent traction, HKSTP continues to contribute in establishing I&T as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong.
More information about HKSTP is available at
.
