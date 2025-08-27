Trend Micro Named a Leader in Exposure Management by IDC MarketScape

Measurable reduction of operational silos and cyber risk delivered with Trend Vision One™ Cyber Risk Exposure Management

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 August 2025 - Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, is today delighted to announce it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Exposure Management 2025 Vendor Assessment* for its Cyber Risk Exposure Management offering.



To learn more about Trend Micro's leadership in this IDC MarketScape,, please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/explore/idc-marketscape-exposure-management



Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend: "Running a successful business is all about managing risk effectively. With our exposure management solution, organizations are empowered to proactively understand and manage exposure across their entire environment from a single location. It's compliance and risk management made easy to help align cybersecurity to business and innovation objectives."



The IDC MarketScape highlights several strengths for Trend:



"Trend Micro combines native security posture management tools with several third-party integrations to provide exposure telemetry to CREM, bringing many types of exposure, including those in identities, into a centralized platform. Users can also create Vision One playbooks for automated endpoint and account remediation tasks."

"Users may launch the Trend Companion GenAI assistant to ask natural language questions about the exposures in the platform as well as suggestions for making themselves more secure. Suggested prompts are available and depend on where the user is in the platform."



The IDC MarketScape notes, "Trend Vision One Cyber Risk Exposure Management is particularly well suited for enterprises aiming to consolidate security tools and automate remediation, with the added ability to report on compliance requirements within the Trend Micro ecosystem. The solution is an optimal fit for buyers that value integrated asset discovery, predictive analytics, and automated response within a single platform, especially where reducing operational silos and achieving measurable risk reduction are strategic priorities."



*IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Exposure Management 2025 Vendor Assessment, #US52994525IDC, August 2025



About the IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. The Capabilities score measures supplier product, go-to-market and business execution in the short-term. The Strategy score measures alignment of supplier strategies with customer requirements in a 3-5-year timeframe. Supplier market share is represented by the size of the icons.



About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's AI-powered cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, Trend's platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 70 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world.

