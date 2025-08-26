19歲女子被指煽惑鼓勵投票以成立「香港議會」
VAC and Torngat Metals Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Rare Earth Supply Chain
HANAU, GERMANY - Newsaktuell - 26 August 2025 - VACUUMSCHMELZE (VAC), a global leader in the production of rare earth permanent magnets and Torngat Metals, a Quebec-based rare earths development company, have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to pursue an offtake agreement for Torngat Metals to supply VAC with long-term security of fully traceable and responsibly produced separated rare earth oxides.
The MOU was signed in Berlin today by Yves Leduc, CEO of Torngat Metals, and Erik Eschen, CEO of VAC, in the presence of Germany's Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche and Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson. This strategic move underscores Canada and Germany's bilateral collaboration in the area of critical minerals. Both countries are seeking to address the global heavy rare earths crisis while establishing a permanent magnet supply chain independent from China.
By joining forces with VAC, Torngat Metals is reinforcing its position as a reliable partner within the permanent magnet supply chain. Once in operation, the company's Strange Lake project will be uniquely positioned to ensure long-term supply security for the full suite of light and heavy rare earth oxides needed for permanent magnets.
"As the sole Western producer of sintered rare earth permanent magnets, VAC is at the forefront of securing a diverse and resilient supply chain for critical raw materials. The company is expanding our global capacities and moving upstream into strip casting and metal making, strengthening every stage of production. Ensuring reliable access to terbium (Tb) and dysprosium (Dy) – elements essential to high-performance magnets is the final step, and one that we are achieving through our strategic partnership with Torngat. This commitment is essential to reinforce VAC's strategic position and bolster the industrial base. In doing so also, we can enhance the national security of our allied nations by ensuring continuous availability of technology critical to our collective defense." said Erik Eschen, CEO of VAC.
"This MOU highlights our progress – not only in advancing project development, but also in forging the partnerships needed to build a resilient and diversified supply chain for rare earth permanent magnets," said Yves Leduc, CEO of Torngat Metals. "These critical minerals are central to advanced clean energy technologies, and we look forward to working with VAC to play a leading role in driving the transition."
"The partnership between Torngat Metals and VAC marks a significant step forward in Canada's efforts to build a secure and sustainable supply chain for rare earth elements. By advancing responsible development at Strange Lake and forging international collaboration with a global leader like VAC, Torngat is helping to position Canada as a key contributor to the permanent magnet supply chain, and an energy and critical mineral superpower. This agreement reflects our shared commitment with Germany to reduce reliance on single-source supply chains and strengthen the resilience of critical mineral access worldwide," said Tim Hodgson, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.
Hashtag: #VAC
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Vacuumschmelze
VACUUMSCHMELZE (VAC) is a leading global producer of advanced magnetic solutions, rare earth permanent magnets, and inductive components. With extensive application know-how and 100 years of experience in material science and product development, VAC designs and manufactures mission critical solutions for a wide variety of industries, including renewable energy, e-mobility, automotive, industrial automation, medical, aerospace. VAC's unique ability to develop and manufacture from base elements through final products enables us to provide customers optimal form factors and performance, generating best in class efficient solutions in an environmentally conscious manner. More information is available at
. VAC is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a global private equity firm that is decarbonizing the industrial economy.
About Torngat Metals Ltd.
Torngat Metals is a private company based in Canada working to develop the Strange Lake Rare Earth Project to responsibly supply rare earth elements required for high-tech and low-carbon solutions. With development activities in Quebec, Newfoundland, and Labrador, the company aims to be a globally recognized supplier of light rare earths and a global leader in solving the heavy rare earth supply crisis for dysprosium and terbium. Leveraging robust partnerships with Indigenous peoples and local communities, new approaches to minimizing environmental impacts, and cutting-edge engineering, Torngat Metals looks forward to playing a pivotal role in the global transition to clean energy. Learn more at
.
新聞稿由客戶提供
其他人也在看
UNIQLO驚喜宣佈「奧斯卡影后」Cate Blanchett成為品牌大使！網友示愛：將UNIQLO穿成了高訂的模樣
UNIQLO 邀來 Clare Waight Keller 擔任全球創意總監後，近日宣佈「奧斯卡影后」Cate Blanchett 擔任 UNIQLO 的品牌大使，同日發佈了首張形象照。網友直指「將 UNIQLO 穿成了高訂的模樣」，讓大家驚喜萬分！Yahoo Style HK ・ 1 天前
江若琳演唱會有工人姐姐傾FaceTime？關係勁到要Elanne致歉：唔好意思
江若琳（Elanne）去年相隔7年復出樂壇，先後推出歌曲《一直留在心底的事》、《流著淚寫句號》，被樂迷指「江式情歌」終於回歸。日前（24日），江若琳假旺角麥花臣場館舉行《The Witness心的見證演唱會2025》，係相隔8年後再開騷，圈中好友周慧敏、唐詩詠、方力申、鄭俊弘、何雁詩、邱士縉、余慕蓮（魚毛）等等亦有到場支持。江若琳於演唱會大唱昔日經典代表作，包括《錯愛》、《傷情路》、《大步喊過》、《Show You》、《你不在了》等等，又帶來勁歌熱舞演出，全場氣氛高漲。Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 6 小時前
張文慈爆從小被欺凌做暑期工被下藥迷姦 傷痕纍纍仍沒放棄：將傷害說出來就似將傷口脫落
曾於1996年參加亞洲小姐入行的張文慈（Pinky）近日上汪曼玲的YouTube節目《快拍.曼鏡頭》受訪，透露曾遭亞視雪藏，又指以前走性感路線是因為缺乏安全感。Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 14 小時前
向太陳嵐主動加向華強前妻丁佩贍養費20倍 霸氣承諾「養她們一輩子」
向太陳嵐近年不時喺小紅書分享人生經歷，早前一條提及婚姻嘅片中，向太提到因為向華強前妻丁佩一個舉動，令佢決定自掏腰包代向生俾贍養費，仲加碼20倍！Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 9 小時前
全球生活與工作平衡指數 新西蘭蟬聯冠軍 新加坡亞洲最佳 香港排「呢個位」
不少打工族渴望實現工作與生活的平衡，但真正能夠做到的卻寥寥可數！全球人力資源平台Remote.com最新發佈《生活與工作平衡指數》(Global Life-Work Balance Index 2025)，針對全球GDP前60名的國家及地區進行評估，結果顯示香港排名第44，表現遜於多個亞洲鄰近地區。紐西蘭連續第三年蟬聯am730 ・ 5 小時前
中年好聲音4︳鄔友正斷腳肚痾照去海選 苦練3個月打定輸數 網友：難怪家人反對
經營海馬床褥生意嘅鄔友正，長袖善舞之餘亦都好識享受生活，工餘時間跳國標舞之外，早排仲開始練歌，因為要參加《中年好聲音4》！Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 11 小時前
住簡約公屋入息夠買新iPhone？ 升級iPhone 17有難度
行政長官李家超到牛頭角探訪簡約公屋住戶，卻引發iPhone爭議，畫面顯示公屋住戶疑似使用iPhone 16 pro max，引起網民熱議新iPhone不便宜，自言仍在用iPhone 11 因此相當羨慕。翻查簡約公屋入息上限資料，一般住戶不吃不喝一個月也買得到，用蘋果並不稀奇，不過據報iPhone17全線加價，簡約公屋住戶資源有限，實在不宜升級Yahoo財經 ・ 1 天前
Jisoo看奈良美智展覽，穿搭單品全解析：手拿全新Lady Dior手袋，「綠色四葉草」設計細節超搶鏡
BLACKPINK 成員 Jisoo 日前去欣賞日本藝術家奈良美智的展覽，全身穿搭立刻成為焦點，特別是她手上那款全新的 Lady Dior 手袋，包身獨特的「綠色四葉草」設計，格外搶鏡！Yahoo Style HK ・ 14 小時前
新盤開價｜柴灣海德園首批120伙折實均價17565元 創港島東新盤呎價11年新低
柴灣近20年來首個新盤開價，就是由太古地產（1972）發展的海德園。項目今日（8月26日）公布首張價單涉及12...BossMind ・ 7 小時前
陳百祥譚詠麟去年傳不和突分享影片力證兄弟情：流言是娛樂圈的調味料
譚詠麟（阿倫）與陳百祥（阿叻）認識多年，一向都係好兄弟，但去年有傳因為阿叻脫離香港明星足球隊，另組精裝明星足球隊而鬧不和Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 6 小時前
泡泡瑪特新IP星星人被炒至逾1,450元 人民幣
內媒報道，泡泡瑪特(9992.HK)近日線上首發多款新品，包括2024年新簽約IP、正在冒起的Twinkle Twinkle(星星人)的新款毛絨掛件盲盒「星星人好夢氣象局系列」。AASTOCKS ・ 1 天前
「萬能key」童星楊凱博變靚仔小鮮肉 網民讚似韓國天花板級男神
昔日童星楊凱博，2013年憑保險公司廣告中一句「乜嘢叫保險」成為「萬能key」，引起改圖熱潮，深得網民喜愛。之後佢亦有參與唔少TVB劇集拍攝，例如《城寨英雄》、《乘勝狙擊》、《金宵大廈》及《降魔的》等等，曾多次飾演男主角嘅童年，去到2022年佢仲成為邵氏旗下藝員。Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 1 天前
楊尚斌離世︳幕後讚Ben拍廣告齋等半日無怨言 嘆息「值得擁有更多人生」
曾演出電影《29+1》嘅男演員楊尚斌(Ben)驚傳於本月中（11日）離世，終年43歲。楊尚斌嘅弟弟Benedict喺楊尚斌facebook發訃聞公布哥哥離世消息Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 1 天前
滙豐因研究報告披露缺失遭證監會譴責並罰款420萬元
滙豐因在過去八年於發表關於香港上市證券的研究報告時違反披露規定，遭證監會譴責並罰款420萬元。 在滙豐自行作出匯報後，金管局與證監會合作展開調查。AASTOCKS ・ 6 小時前
Arc'teryx始祖鳥外套在紅什麼？高端機能外套超全入手攻略 85折起入手5大熱門型號：Beta/Atom/Alpha
Arc'teryx外套入手攻略！不論是喜愛日系機能穿搭的潮男，又或是日常返工想找一件多功能外套，Arc’teryx亦有絕佳的選擇。近年Arc’teryx積極進攻時尚界，與Louis Vuitton等品牌合作走進新世代，同時保留高品質的機能性，網購專員為大家精選不同天氣適合的外套款式，一同入坑入手第一件「始祖鳥」！Yahoo Style HK ・ 1 天前
樓市按揭｜滙豐推出新定息按揭 首三年定息或首五年定息2.73% 業界人士：毋須急決定
滙豐銀行今日推出全新定息按揭計劃，首三年定息或首五年定息2.73%，其後按息為P減1.75%（P現為5.25%...BossMind ・ 1 天前
消委會薯片薯條｜9成樣本含致癌物質？7款薯片薯條安全名單！蔬菜零食比蝦條致癌物質更高
薯片薯條等零食是不少人的心頭好，但消委會指出食薯片薯條有致癌機會，原因是這類經高溫煎炸烹調的零食大多含有可能令人類致癌的丙烯酰胺！消委會於第526期《選擇》月刊中，測試77款預先及非預先包裝薯片、蝦條等不同材料製造的香脆零食樣本，除1款蔬菜脆片及6款蝦片外，所有樣本均含有可致癌物質丙烯酰胺（acrylamide），當中以預先包裝薯片、薯條丙烯酰胺平均含量最高。Yahoo Food ・ 12 小時前
吳岱融移居大馬過半退休生活 近況曝光外貌與湯鎮業激似樣
「新加坡第一帥哥 」吳岱融喺1987年加入TVB，憑 《 絕代雙驕 》中飾演花無缺爆紅，成為當家小生；不過佢喺90年代初因私自到ATV宣傳個人唱片專輯，而遭到TVB先雪藏後解約。喺10年前左右，佢先返TVB拍劇，越來越型嘅佢憑《巨輪II》奸角「鷲哥」高天鷲再度為人認識，佢係拍攝TVB《家族榮耀之繼承者》及Netflix劇《太陽星辰》後減產，移居大馬居住5千呎豪宅過半退休生活，真係好寫意呀！Yahoo 娛樂圈 ・ 1 天前
西貢海龜餐廳無預警突結業 室外用餐區毛孩風景成絕響 西貢碼頭海濱長廊地標
西貢「海龜餐廳 Turtle By The Sea」無預警之下突然結業。你未必有幫襯過海龜餐廳，但有去過西貢的人也許都會對這間餐廳有點印象，因為海龜餐廳就在在西貢市中心巴士總站旁的海濱公園內，對面就是公眾碼頭，基本上去西貢一定會經過，可以說是西貢碼頭海濱長廊的地標之一，可惜Yahoo Food記者近日經過時，發現餐廳已經結業清空。Yahoo Food ・ 1 天前
53歲吳美珩「古典美人」罕見露面！與Do姐鄭裕玲、顧紀筠、宣萱好姊妹們「六美聚首」，真實的美貌與智慧並重
近日，鄭裕玲分享合照，指在努力兩年半後，和好友們終於能齊腳見面，而她的好友們包括顧紀筠、宣萱、吳美珩、丘凱敏和劉曉彤。合照不但令人驚訝，走智慧路線的人身邊都是同頻的朋友，也驚訝這六人確是美貌與智慧並重，無論外表或腦袋，經過年月都更好看，皆因人人都有各自的保養法。Yahoo Style HK ・ 16 小時前