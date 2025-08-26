拆解以巴戰爭「人為」饑荒如何造成
ZJLD Group Announces Interim Results for FY2025
Forging Resilience Amid Industry Headwinds, Driving High-Quality Transformation Through Innovation and Cultural Stewardship
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Neswire - 26 August 2025 - ZJLD Group Inc. ("ZJLD" or the "Company", together with the Company's subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") (SEHK stock code: 06979. HK), an outstanding representative in the Chinese baijiu industry and the first baijiu company listed in Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 ("FY 2025 1H" or the "Period"). Despite persistent macroeconomic pressures and weak consumer demand across the baijiu sector, the Group remained steadfast in its commitment to high-quality development. Through strategic channel innovation and accelerated digital transformation, ZJLD Group has reinforced its operational resilience and laid the foundation for sustainable long-term growth.
The key financial and business highlights are as follows:
FY 2025 1H
FY 2024 1H
Changed by
Revenue
2,497,106
4,133,191
-39.6%
Gross profit
1,474,284
2,428,682
-39.3%
Gross profit margin
59.0%
58.8%
+0.2 percentage points
Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities
(322,274)
574,886
-156.1%
Adjusted net profit (non-IFRS measure)
613,202
1,018,123
-39.8%
Adjusted net profit margin (non-IFRS measure)
24.6%
24.6%
—
During the Period, the Group recorded revenue of RMB 2,497.1 million, representing a year-on-year decline of 39.6%. Gross profit decreased by 39.3% to RMB 1,474.3 million. Notably, gross margin edged up to 59.0%. Adjusted net profit amounted to RMB 613.2 million, down 39.8% year-on-year, in line with the revenue trajectory.
The baijiu industry continues to grapple with structural challenges, including deteriorating channel pricing systems, compressed distributor margins, mounting financial pressure across the value chain, and sluggish terminal sales. Since Q2 2024, consumer demand has softened significantly, with notable declines in business banquets, gifting occasions, and other offline consumption scenarios. All four of the Group's core brands experienced various degrees of revenue contraction. Flagship brand Zhenjiu, the Group's primary growth engine, saw revenue fall 44.8% to RMB 1,491.7 million (FY 2024 1H: RMB 2,702.2 million), as the Group proactively managed channel inventory and strictly controlled sales pacing to safeguard long-term sustainability.
The Board of Directors does not recommend the declaration of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2025 (FY 2024 1H: nil).
Strategic Response: Anchored by the "Premier Retailers Alliance" Model, Driving Channel Innovation and Digital Transformation
Against the backdrop of profound market recalibration and rapidly evolving consumer behavior, the Group has positioned the "Premier Retailers Alliance" model as its central strategic framework—driving simultaneous advancement in channel innovation and digital transformation. This dual-pronged approach reshapes brand accessibility and operational efficiency, while fortifying a more resilient market response system. Far more than a vehicle for channel integration, the "Premier Retailers Alliance" model serves as a strategic nexus for deep collaboration, co-creation, and shared value between the Group and its nationwide distributor network. The Group has dismantled traditional tiered distribution structures through this alliance mechanism, enabling streamlined resource allocation, transparent information exchange, and synchronized interest alignment. These enhancements have significantly accelerated channel responsiveness and strengthened control at the terminal level. Alliance members are no longer mere conduits of product delivery; they are empowered co-architects of brand equity and frontline executors of market strategy. Together, they form a multidimensional, interconnected channel ecosystem characterized by vertical synergy and horizontal coordination.
Building on this foundation, the Group is advancing its digital transformation to achieve full-chain data integration—from production and distribution to end-consumer engagement. Through intelligent base liquor management, precision allocation and delivery, real-time sales monitoring, and consumer behavior analytics, the Group has significantly enhanced supply chain efficiency while equipping brand strategy with timely insights and data-driven decision support. Upgrades to the CRM system and membership operations framework have enabled more granular audience segmentation and personalized communication, strengthened user engagement and driven higher repurchase rates.
Importantly, the Premier Retailers Alliance also serves as a strategic launchpad for key brand initiatives, including the cultural flagship "Da Zhen" (also known as Zhen * 2020 Real Vintage Baijiu), the innovative "News Craft Beer", and the Group's heritage ambassador program. Whether deepening the cultural narrative of premium baijiu or expanding the experiential reach of emerging categories, the Group leverages the Alliance mechanism to enable rapid market deployment and targeted promotion—achieving a synergistic fusion of cultural storytelling, channel innovation, and technological empowerment.
Overall, the "Premier Retailers Alliance" model is the starting point of the Group's channel reform and a central pillar supporting brand elevation and organizational resilience. Looking ahead, the Group will continue to position the Alliance at the heart of its strategy—deepening collaborative mechanisms, expanding digital capabilities, and shaping a more penetrative and sustainable competitive landscape.
Product and Brand Strategy: Dual Growth Engines of "Da Zhen" and "News Craft Beer", Enriched by Cultural Ambassadorship
Amid structural shifts in the baijiu landscape, the Group has identified "Da Zhen" and "News Craft Beer" as dual strategic anchors to upgrade the product matrix and extend brand reach. This forward-looking approach reflects the Group's dynamic market positioning and revitalized brand energy.
As the flagship of the Group's premiumization journey, "Da Zhen" embodies cultural heritage and uncompromising quality standards. Featuring a minimalist clear-bottle design, the packaging is adorned with the handwritten character "珍" (Pronunciation: Zhen) by Ming Dynasty master Shen Zhou, wrapped in heritage Xuan paper. This harmonious blend of classical artistry and modern aesthetics not only enhances perceived brand value but also reinforces the Group's competitive edge in the high-end baijiu segment. The "Da Zhen" launch marks a deeper strategic push into the sub-premium baijiu category, infusing the brand image with gravitas and prestige.
In parallel, "News Craft Beer" represents the Group's bold foray into emerging categories through active exploration and innovative breakthroughs. Based on craft brewing techniques, the series integrates youthful design sensibilities and social appeal, successfully entering the craft beer market and expanding consumption scenarios, including gatherings, leisure, and festive occasions. Beyond reducing regulatory sensitivity associated with the category, "News Craft Beer" carries an uplifting brand ethos that resonates with the Group's broader cultural narrative, serving as a key vehicle for brand rejuvenation and diversification.
The Group appointed renowned young actress Ms. Annabel Yao (姚安娜) as its Heritage Application Ambassador in the first half of 2025 to further elevate cultural resonance. By humanizing the brand and crafting a compelling cultural narrative, the Group deepens the intangible heritage value of traditional Chinese baijiu craftsmanship. The appointment of a "Heritage Application Ambassador" serves as a symbol of cultural continuity and a vital conduit for brand storytelling, seamlessly bridging historical artistry with contemporary relevance. This initiative enhances consumer resonance, fostering a deeper emotional and cultural connection to the brand. This initiative complements the cultural gravitas of "Da Zhen", while standing in deliberate contrast to the inventive language of "News Craft Beer". Together, they shape a multidimensional narrative framework to enrich the brand's storytelling ecosystem.
Mr. Wu Xiangdong, Founder and Chairman of ZJLD Group, remarked, "The first half of 2025 presented unprecedented challenges for the baijiu industry. Shrinking consumption scenarios and intensifying channel pressures have ushered in a period of profound recalibration. This is not merely a cyclical downturn but a test of strategic conviction and cultural integrity. True resilience is not measured by speed in fair weather, but by clarity and endurance in headwinds. We remain committed to high-quality development, recalibrating our sales rhythm, optimizing channel structures, and reshaping industry norms through the Premier Retailers Alliance.
At the same time, we actively embrace artificial intelligence and digital transformation, continuously expanding consumption scenarios and product boundaries to breathe new life into traditional baijiu culture amid emerging technologies and new generations. We believe that culture is the soul of a brand, and innovation is the pulse of an enterprise. In this era of industry reinvention, ZJLD is committed to longevity and living with purpose and influence. Looking ahead, we will continue to uphold the principle of "history as the soul (以史為魂)", seeking renewal through integrity, and opportunity amid change—as we stride steadily toward our vision of becoming a world-class distilling enterprise."
About ZJLD Group Inc.
Zhen Jiu was established in 1975 in Zunyi, Kweichow, China's primary production area of sauce-aroma baijiu. In 1988, it was honored with the National Quality Award at the 5th National Wine Appreciation Conference. In the same year, it was announced by the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Communication Department of the Ministry of Economy and Trade, and the Great Hall of the People Management Bureau to become one of the two sauce-aroma baijiu served at state banquets. It is also known as one of the "Three Representative Baijiu Brands in Kweichow".
ZJLD Group Inc. is a leading baijiu group in China that is devoted to offering premium baijiu products, including sauce-aroma, mixed-aroma, and strong-aroma. According to Frost & Sullivan statistics, the flagship brand Zhenjiu has maintained its position for two consecutive years (2023 and 2024) as the fourth largest sauce-aroma baijiu brand in China and the third largest in Guizhou Province, based on revenue. The Company operates four baijiu brands in China, including two national baijiu brands, Zhen Jiu and Li Du, and two regional brands, Xiangjiao and Kaikouxiao. ZJLD prides itself on inheriting the time-honored baijiu-brewing techniques and reinvigorating them to develop iconic products. It strives to create a wide variety of aromatic and mellow baijiu products to meet the diverse preferences of consumers, seize broader market opportunities, and promote traditional Chinese baijiu culture.
